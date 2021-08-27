PDP crisis: How far can party governors go?

ONYEKACHI EZE reports on the resurgence of crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the intervention of governors of the party’s extraction to resolve the impasse

The court order by Port Harcourt High Court restraining the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, from parading himself as the leader of the party has again put governors elected on the platform of the main opposition party on the spot. Before the court order, the governors had successfully mediated on the leadership crisis threatening the party.

For two days, the 13 state chief executives held meetings in Abuja in a bid to find solution to the crisis. The governors had after their first meeting at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge on Monday, August 9, told journalists, that they discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning the party and collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.

“This meeting is continuing with other stakeholders. Very soon, Nigerians and indeed, all of you will hear our solution. But we are working towards resolving all issues as a family. And by the grace of God we are going to achieve that,” they said. Indeed, when Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who is the chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, addressed party stakeholders’ at a meeting convened by the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), it was obvious the solution was in sight, for what appeared an intractable leadership problem. Though it was believed that as financiers of the party, PDP governors hold the ace, Tambuwal disabused the peoples’ mind.

He told them that governors are servants of the people, the ambassadors of the electorate, who defied obstacles to queue in sunny and rainy ambience to elect them to power. The leadership problem is really threatening the peace and cohesiveness of the party. The target is the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who some party members want to sack from office. Incidentally, one of the PDP governors is accused of sponsoring the move to sack the national chairman.

The party’s self-inflicted troubles couldn’t have come at this time, with barely a year and half to the 2023 general election. Also, the party’s elective national convention, which is some four months away, is another conflict generating event. Although forces bent on removing the national chairman out of office have been at work for close to a year; internal squabbles hit new heights when a few months ago, a member of the party and former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua accused Secondus of financial recklessness.

The plot thickened with the resignation of seven national officers, accusing the national chairman of marginalisation. The national officers, who are not members of PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said they met with Secondus only three times since their election in 2017.

“It is not as if he called us; on those three occasions, we sought audience with him. The most annoying part is that during Christmas and Sallah festivities, the NWC would visit our governors. They would collect money and other items but I can tell you that they don’t share anything with the deputies. “We all have our constituencies and our followers, but from the way we are being treated, it appears they see us as nothing but appendages forced on them by the party’s constitution,” one of the aggrieved national officers said. Among the officers include Darin Odeyemi (Deputy National Publicity Secretary), Ahmed Bello (Deputy National Legal Adviser), Umoru Hadizat (Deputy National Woman Leader), Divine Amina Arong (Deputy National Auditor), Hassan Yakubu (Deputy National Organising Secretary) and Irona Alphonsus (Deputy National Financial Secretary). Meanwhile, the resignation letters of the national officers have been withdrawn and the national chairman has invited the affected officers to the NWC meeting. There was also a crack in the NWC.

The National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude- Okoye, told journalists that Secondus is incompetent and lacks managerial capacity to manage PDP. His words: “He had made sure that many departments of the party did not function as effectively as it ought to function. Mr. Chairman has nothing to offer to the party only to come here and deceive us.” A day before the first PDP governors’ meeting, a parallel meeting comprising nine NWC members told Secondus to resign.

The meeting, which was presided over by Suleiman Nazif, Deputy National Chairman (North), said the national chairman “has grossly mismanaged the party, highly incompetent, factionalised the party and has lost the confidence of members of the party.”

Six of the nine members voted that the national chairman should resign while three members abstained from voting. This resolution was forwarded to the PDP Governors’ Forum, the BoT and the National Assembly caucus of the party – House of Representatives and the Senate. Those who voted for Secondus’ resignation are Senator Nazif, Mai Adamu Mustapher, Udeh- Okoye, Amb Taofiq Arapaja, National Vice Chairman (South-West), Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman (South-South) and Chief Ali Odefa, National Vice Chairman (South- East).

Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri (National Secretary), Abdulahi Maibasira (National Financial Secretary) and Theophilus Dakas (National Vice Chairman (North Central), abstained from voting. The PDP BoT had promised to set up a reconciliation committee to be composed of the governors, members of the BoT, members of the National Assembly, all members of the National NWC, former governors and former ministers “so that they can holistically resolve the problems.” Former President of the Senate, David Mark, who announced this at the end of the BoT’s meeting, said the committee would provide a better environment to make the party more united and stronger.

This committee is still being planned when the parallel NWC voted for the national chairman to resign. Though the PDP has a standing committee headed by a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, to reconcile aggrieved members, it was the intervention of the PDP governors that saved the situation. The governors, acting in sync with the party’s organs, invited warring parties to brainstorm on the way forward. Both parties conceded some grounds and accepted the resolution to bring forward the national elective convention of the party to October, about a month and half before the expected expiration of the tenure of incumbent NWC. But as it stands, the Rivers State High Court order has thrown spanner in the peace process but how this is handled depends on party leaders, especially the governors. Unfortunately, instead of putting its house in order ahead of the 2023 general election, the party is enmeshed in internal crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...