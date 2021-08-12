PDP crisis: How govs, leaders saved Secondus from disgrace

Indications emerged yesterday that the decision of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to schedule the convention of the party in October and consequently save the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, from immediate sacking was a result of hours of political horse-trading between the governors of the party on one side and other leaders of the party on another side. It was gathered that governors of the party were particularly not happy with the Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) handling of affairs of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The governors in this category believed that given the general disenchantment against the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) across the country, the PDP by now should have already overrun the ruling party with facts and figures of its failure. A governor, who was at the meeting held between Monday and Tuesday at the Akwa Ibom Governors’ Lodge in Abuja, told New Telegraph that the meeting was heated, with many calling for an outright sack of Secondus. His words: “We know how the APC treated us in the runup to the 2015 elections. They used both fair and foul means to get us out at the presidency. We also now know that they (APC) are battling hard ahead of 2023.

But what has our party done? Can we say we have fought them hard enough? That is why we believe the NWC has not done well.” He added that the leaders of the party were not particularly happy with public opinion on the PDP, which suggests that the opposition party was not offering a viable opposition to the APC. According to him, the overwhelming opinion across the country is that the PDP is not showing that it is ready for the 2023 elections. “When you put all these together, what it is suggesting is that Secondus and his NWC have to go and many of the governors agreed on that. But what we did not agree on is whether now or later,” the governor said. It was further learnt that to dispatch Secondus, River State governor, Nyesom Wike, used subtle blackmail to tie the hands of governors and leaders, who wanted Secondus to stay.

He was said to have asked some of the governors and leaders the question: “Am I not the one who introduced Secondus to you?” According to the governor, Wike’s blackmail worked on many of his colleagues, who wanted to save the national chairman.

“When Wike asks you: Didn’t I bring Secondus to you? You should know that it is subtle blackmail and you know he is right. So, that was how the hands of many of the governors, who wanted to save the NWC were tied.” Another source at the meeting between the governors and the leaders of the party, however told New Telegraph that it was agreed that Secondus will not present himself for a second term. He was accused of not meeting the expectations of the party.

The party was more rankled by the defection of some of its governors to the APC under his leadership though many believe that some of the governors, like Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Bello Matawale (Zamfara) were piqued by the seeming overbearing attitude of Wike in the party. Another governor, who was at the meeting told New Telegraph that “when people are talking about the defection of Governor Umahi and Matawalle to the APC, they fail to understand the underlying factor. These governors said they cannot remain in the party because of the attitude of Wike “I personally spoke with Governor Umahi and that was what he told me. These gentlemen love the PDP but they could not stomach his (Wike’s) domineering attitude. Governance is not about having media presence along with uncouth remarks about people, it is about working for the interest of the party and the nation,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...