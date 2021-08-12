News Top Stories

PDP crisis: How govs, leaders saved Secondus from disgrace

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Indications emerged yesterday that the decision of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to schedule the convention of the party in October and consequently save the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, from immediate sacking was a result of hours of political horse-trading between the governors of the party on one side and other leaders of the party on another side. It was gathered that governors of the party were particularly not happy with the Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) handling of affairs of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The governors in this category believed that given the general disenchantment against the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) across the country, the PDP by now should have already overrun the ruling party with facts and figures of its failure. A governor, who was at the meeting held between Monday and Tuesday at the Akwa Ibom Governors’ Lodge in Abuja, told New Telegraph that the meeting was heated, with many calling for an outright sack of Secondus. His words: “We know how the APC treated us in the runup to the 2015 elections. They used both fair and foul means to get us out at the presidency. We also now know that they (APC) are battling hard ahead of 2023.

But what has our party done? Can we say we have fought them hard enough? That is why we believe the NWC has not done well.” He added that the leaders of the party were not particularly happy with public opinion on the PDP, which suggests that the opposition party was not offering a viable opposition to the APC. According to him, the overwhelming opinion across the country is that the PDP is not showing that it is ready for the 2023 elections. “When you put all these together, what it is suggesting is that Secondus and his NWC have to go and many of the governors agreed on that. But what we did not agree on is whether now or later,” the governor said. It was further learnt that to dispatch Secondus, River State governor, Nyesom Wike, used subtle blackmail to tie the hands of governors and leaders, who wanted Secondus to stay.

He was said to have asked some of the governors and leaders the question: “Am I not the one who introduced Secondus to you?” According to the governor, Wike’s blackmail worked on many of his colleagues, who wanted to save the national chairman.

“When Wike asks you: Didn’t I bring Secondus to you? You should know that it is subtle blackmail and you know he is right. So, that was how the hands of many of the governors, who wanted to save the NWC were tied.” Another source at the meeting between the governors and the leaders of the party, however told New Telegraph that it was agreed that Secondus will not present himself for a second term. He was accused of not meeting the expectations of the party.

The party was more rankled by the defection of some of its governors to the APC under his leadership though many believe that some of the governors, like Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Bello Matawale (Zamfara) were piqued by the seeming overbearing attitude of Wike in the party. Another governor, who was at the meeting told New Telegraph that “when people are talking about the defection of Governor Umahi and Matawalle to the APC, they fail to understand the underlying factor. These governors said they cannot remain in the party because of the attitude of Wike “I personally spoke with Governor Umahi and that was what he told me. These gentlemen love the PDP but they could not stomach his (Wike’s) domineering attitude. Governance is not about having media presence along with uncouth remarks about people, it is about working for the interest of the party and the nation,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu visits chopper crash scene, promises to rebuild damaged structure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday visited the scene of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. The ill-fated chopper on Friday crashed into a fence in-between two residential buildings. Sanwo-Olu met with some residents of the affected buildings and promised that the state government would bear the cost of the […]
News

Wike: Rivers Assembly’ll legalise Anti-Open Grazing Bill

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, says that the State House of Assembly will give legal backing to the ban on open grazing in the state in a bid to protect people of the state from marauding herdsmen. Wike also said that in addition to protecting farmlands, women and youths in the state, the […]
News

Delta to re-open schools soon –Govt

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Government has assured s takeholder s, especially parents and guardians that primary and secondary schools closed down in the state following COVID-19 pandemic will soon reopen.   This was as the state government said modalities were being fine-tuned in line with the directive of the Federal Government that only graduating pupils and students […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica