PDP Crisis: I won’t accept unholy criticism – BoT Chair

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Walid Jibrin, has said he has no apology for calling for restructuring of the party’s national leadership.

Senator Jibrin had in a national television interview on Sunday, said it is wrong that one section of the country is occupying key national positions of the party – National Chairman, BoT Chairman as well as candidate for 2023 presidential election.

This position did not go down well with some members of the party.

But Senator Jibrin said he still maintained his stand, adding that: “PDP is a democratic and national party that caters for all Nigerians; it’s not sectional but loved by all Nigerians.

“As a PDP BoT Chairman, I must say the truth and nothing but the truth no matter anyone’s criticism. I don’t fear anyone but God and the true agenda of our party.”

He stated that he has been a member of PDP since its inception in 1998, boasting that he is one of the few members of the party who has not changed party since its inception in 1998.

“I will remain in PDP until my death,” he assured.

