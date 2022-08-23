Politics

PDP Crisis: I won’t accept unholy criticism – BoT Chair

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Walid Jibrin, has said he has no apology for calling for restructuring of the party’s national leadership.

Senator Jibrin had in a national television interview on Sunday, said it is wrong that one section of the country is occupying key national positions of the party – National Chairman, BoT Chairman as well as candidate for 2023 presidential election.

This position did not go down well with some members of the party.

But Senator Jibrin said he still maintained his stand, adding that: “PDP is a democratic and national party that caters for all Nigerians; it’s not sectional but loved by all Nigerians.

“As a PDP BoT Chairman, I must say the truth and nothing but the truth no matter anyone’s criticism. I don’t fear anyone but God and the true agenda of our party.”

He stated that he has been a member of PDP since its inception in 1998, boasting that he is one of the few members of the party who has not changed party since its inception in 1998.

“I will remain in PDP until my death,” he assured.

 

Related Articles
Politics

Buhari should jettison tribal, religious sentiments to tackle insecurity –Abure

Posted on Author OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN

National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, in this interview with OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN, speaks on the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria and suggests ways through which they could be solved. He also speaks on the chances of his party in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State What is the view of Labour Party […]
Politics

Ambrose Alli varsity backs Obaseki’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The staff and management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They noted that nothing short of victory was what the governor deserves in his re-election, which would ensure that he […]
Politics Sunday Magazine

Keyamo: Some Nigerians’ll rejoice if there’s military coup today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Festus Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment. In this interview on Hard Copy, a programme on Channels Television, he speaks on the Nigerian democratic system, constitutional amendment and how to address issues of marginalization and social exclusion in Nigeria. ANAYO EZUGWU monitored it     […]

