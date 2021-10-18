News Top Stories

PDP crisis: I’m under pressure for justice –Secondus

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has denied that he was under pressure to withdraw the appeal before the Court of Appeal challenging his suspension from the party. Secondus said he was rather under pressure to ensure that justice was done.

The National Chairman in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi stated that he would seek justice anywhere to save the party from people he described as hirelings out to destroy and derail the focus of the PDP.

 

According to him: “The party leaders are aware of who went to court against it and know what to do rather than indulging in mind games.

 

“Nothing short of justice and respect for its servants will save PDP from the hands holding it now.

 

“For avoidance of doubt, the justice Prince Secondus is seeking is as enshrined in the party constitution which is supreme and states clearly how a National Chairman and any national officer can be sanctioned even where there is a known breach, talk less where there is none.”

 

Secondus denied that he took PDP to court, but was rather “dragged to court by a person bent on hijacking the soul of the party.”

