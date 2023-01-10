Politics

PDP Crisis: I’ve not changed my position on Atiku – Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday brushed aside widespread reports that he and his G-5 colleagues have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 election.

The governor said neither he nor other members of the G-5 governors have changed their decision to dump their earlier stand against Atiku to now work for him.

Ortom, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, described the report as “not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity”.

He said: “We read a fictitious online report which claimed that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his colleagues in the G-5 have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 election.

“The report is not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five Governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Insecurity: Disquiet in Oyo PDP as Makinde, loyalists exit WhatsApp platform over viral video

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

There is disquiet amongst members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State as reports indicate that Governor Seyi Makinde has exited the party’s WhatsApp platform over a video that has gone viral regarding state of insecurity in the state.   The Publicity Secretary of the party, Akeem Olatunji had commented on the video […]
Politics

Nigeria will be safer under Atiku –Alozie

Posted on Author OLA JAMES reports

Mr. Alozie Alozie, the Director-General of Atiku Campaign Stream, is worried over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and insists that the country must be restructured to enhance growth and development. He, however, believes that Atiku Abubakar, if elected, in the forthcoming presidential election, should be able to rebuild the country. OLA JAMES reports   […]
Politics

It’s wrong to call APGA a lone ranger –Odili

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the contest for Anambra North Senatorial District is getting stiffer with about eight aspirants across political parties. The former Chief of Staff to former governor of Anambra State, Chief Primus Odili is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and he spoke with OKEY MADUFORO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica