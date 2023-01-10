PDP Crisis: I’ve not changed my position on Atiku – Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday brushed aside widespread reports that he and his G-5 colleagues have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 election.

The governor said neither he nor other members of the G-5 governors have changed their decision to dump their earlier stand against Atiku to now work for him.

Ortom, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, described the report as “not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity”.

He said: “We read a fictitious online report which claimed that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his colleagues in the G-5 have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 election.

“The report is not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five Governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity.”

