PDP crisis: I’ve not gone to court – Secondus

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied that he has gone to court to challenge his suspension by Degema High Court in Rivers State.

Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said the media report that he is “shopping for a court order” is fake and unfounded.

He described the report as “a scandalous blackmail,” and blamed it on people he called as “enemies of PDP working in liaison with some APC elements determined to destroy the party.

“Every discerning mind following events in PDP knows those behind crisis in the party and how determined they are to ensure that peace eludes it to the desires and satisfaction of ruling party they are working for.”

Secondus said he was privy to an alliance the alleged anti-PDP forces have entered with critical persons in the government to ensure that peace efforts in PDP is undermined.

“Members of the public particularly patriotic PDP members are therefore advised to watch out for more blackmailing stories from these groups and treat them as fake news,” he advised.