 PDP Crisis: I’ve not resigned, no plan to do so – Ayu

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has denied the news making the rounds that he has resigned as National Chairman of the party.

Ayu was said to have resigned and handed his resignation letter to former President of the Senate David Mark.

But Ayu, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media & Communication, Simon Imobo-Tswam on Monday, said he has not resigned and has no plan of resigning.

“For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.

“Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP Constitution are clear on the removal and/or resignation of the national chairman. Those who don’t know this should get copies of the party’s constitution for more information on the matter,” Ayu said.

The National Chairman said if he had resigned, he would have handed over his resignation letter to the Deputy Chairman (North), and not Senator Mark.

Ayu said he is on a crucial assignment to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission, in the February 2023 election, and he would “not be deterred or distracted by media terrorism or political blackmail.

