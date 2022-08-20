News

 PDP Crisis: I’ve not resigned, no plan to do so – Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has denied the news making the rounds that he has resigned as National Chairman of the party.

Ayu was said to have resigned and handed his resignation letter to former President of the Senate David Mark.

But Ayu, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media & Communication, Simon Imobo-Tswam on Monday, said he has not resigned and has no plan of resigning.

“For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.

“Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP Constitution are clear on the removal and/or resignation of the national chairman. Those who don’t know this should get copies of the party’s constitution for more information on the matter,” Ayu said.

The National Chairman said if he had resigned, he would have handed over his resignation letter to the Deputy Chairman (North), and not Senator Mark.

Ayu said he is on a crucial assignment to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission, in the February 2023 election, and he would “not be deterred or distracted by media terrorism or political blackmail.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NOUS INTL. USA Rejects Return of Shell To Ogoniland

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Union of Ogoni Students INTL. USA (NOUS INTL, USA), has called for a referendum on the status of Ogoni people of Rivers State in Nigeria. The group, in a statement, jointly singed by the President (NOUS INTL) USA, Mr. Pius B. Nwinee, General Secretary (NOUS INTL) USA, Mr. Sampson B. Npimnee, Coordinator (CDHRAC […]
News

Retirees threaten hunger strike over unpaid gratuities in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Retirees in Anambra State have threatened to embark on hunger strike over unpaid gratuities. Pensioners’ chairman of the pensioners, Anthony Ugozor, disclosed this to our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital yesterday. While stating that the state government owed pensioners in the state four years’ arrears of gratuities, Ugozor said the retirees would hold […]
News

Wailings, lamentations as church leaders, parents pray for abducted Bethel students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

It was a sorrowful sight to behold in Kaduna yesterday as parents of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School openly cried and lamented the ordeal their children are going through. The parents, who gathered at the school premises at Maraban Rido, accompanied by church leaders and some officials of the Christian Association of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica