PDP Crisis: I’ve not resigned, no plan to do so –Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has denied news making the rounds that he has resigned as national chairman of the party. Ayu was said to have resigned and handed his resignation letter to former President of the Senate, David Mark.

 

But Ayu in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media & Communication) Simon Imobo-Tswam, said he has not resigned and has no plan of resigning. “For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.

 

“Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP Constitution are clear on the removal and/or resignation of the national chairman. Those who don’t know this should get copies of the party’s constitution for more information on the matter,” Ayu said.

 

The National Chairman said if he had resigned, he would have handed over his resignation letter to the Deputy Chairman (North), and not Senator Mark. “So, where does Distinguished Senator David Mark come in here, being that he is not even a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)?

 

“It appears that those who have been procured to blackmail the National Chairman out of office are not even aware of what the party’s constitution says about the matter. “We are shocked that such reckless, vicious, mischievous and fabricated falsehood can find prime space in the mainstream media.

 

“But even more shocking is the fact that otherwise respected media houses have made themselves easy platforms for unscrupulous people to peddle falsehood and run smear campaigns, once the fee is right.

 

“But the fact remains that those who have been procured to write falsehood against the National Chairman and those sponsoring the same are investing in expensive illusions,” the statement added.

 

Ayu said he is on a crucial assignment to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission, in the February 2023 election, and he would “not be deterred or distracted by media terrorism or political blackmail.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

