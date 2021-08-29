PDP crisis: I’ve not resigned –Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has denied that he has resigned from office. A High Court in Calabar Cross River State, had issued interim order, suspending Secondus from office pending the determination of the case.

The National Chairman was absent at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday in obedience to the court order, leading to speculations in some sections of the media that he has resigned from office.

But a statement by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, the National Chairman said, he “merely obeying an interim order from Cross River States High Court.

“As a law abiding citizen who has been an adherent of rule of law as a basis for democracy, I stayed away in respect for the courts.” The statement added that Prince Secondus’ four-year tenure, which began on December 10, 2017 would end by December 2021.

It urged media houses and members of the public particularly members of PDP to disregard any news suggesting that Sey has stepped down.

