PDP Crisis: I’ve not shifted grounds on Atiku, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, brushed aside widespread reports that he and his G-5 colleagues have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election.

The governor said neither he nor other members of the G-5 governors have changed their decision to dump their earlier stands against Atiku to work for him now. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase, described the report as “not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity.” His words: “We read a fictitious online report which claimed that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his colleagues in the G-5 have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election.

“The report is not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five Governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity. “Manufacturers of the said report were apparently on a desperate mission to score a cheap political point.

The report could not mention the place and date of the said meeting of G-5 governors. The writers only sought to take advantage of the crisis within the PDP for their selfish purposes. Governor Ortom and other members of the G-5 have not endorsed the said presidential candidate.” The governor maintained that when he met with the expanded state caucus of PDP on Monday at the Government House in Makurdi, his message to them was crystal clear: that the national leadership of PDP has failed to utilise its internal conflict resolution mechanism, which has led to the crisis rocking the party.

According to him, he told the meeting that if the crisis in PDP is not resolved before the elections, he would be left with no other option than to take a stand on the matter but, certainly, not impose his decision on members of the party in the state. The governor explained that stakeholders present at the meeting rather commended him for his patriotic disposition and pledged to line up behind him.

 

