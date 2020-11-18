News

PDP crisis: Makinde creating division in South West – Olafeso

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Following crisis rocking the South-West zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the immediate past National Vice-Chairman of the party in the zone, Eddy Olafeso yesterday accused Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde of creating division within the party in the zone.

 

According to Olafeso, the zonal meeting of the party held in Ibadan at the instance of Makinde was responsible for the division.

 

The Ondo State chapter of the PDP is backing the Ibadan meeting while Olafeso while other PDP chieftains in the state are in support of the PDP South-West zonal meeting held in Lagos State at the instance of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

 

However, Olafeso emphasized that the Lagos meeting was held because many leaders were not invited to the Ibadan meeting as the party’s constitution had made provisions for number of persons to attend PDP zonal meeting. While speaking on the situation to newsmen in Akure,

 

Olafeso, who expressed optimism that the South-West PDP would soon resolve its crisis, urged the Ondo State chapter of the party to look for solution and not make any attempt to further divide the party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osun reopens schools Sept 21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Osun State Government has announced a new schedule for the reopening of schools in the state as resumption of schools has been tentatively set for September 21.   In a statement by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode at the end of this week’s State Executive Council meeting said while stakeholders were […]
News

Viral video: About 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon –NAPTIP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

About 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed on Saturday.   The agency’s Director- General, Julie Okah-Donli told Channels Television this while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon calling out to the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them […]
News

Five dead after ‘hostage situation’ in S’Afican church

Posted on Author Reporter

Five people have been killed after attackers stormed a South African church, reportedly amid an argument over its leadership. South African police said they had rescued men, women and children from a “hostage situation” on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Saturday morning. They have also arrested at least 40 people, and seized dozens of weapons, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: