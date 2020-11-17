PDP crisis: Makinde creating division in South West – Olafeso

… Attending Fayose’s meeting, an aberration – Adams

Following the crisis rocking the South West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone, Eddy Olafeso Tuesday alleged that the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde is creating division within the party in the zone.

According to Olafeso, the zonal meeting of the party held in Ibadan at the instance of Makinde was responsible for the division.

The Ondo chapter of the PDP is backing the Ibadan meeting while Olafeso and other PDP chieftains in Ondo are in support of the PDP South West zonal meeting held in Lagos State at the instance of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Olafeso emphasized that the Lagos meeting was held because many leaders were not invited to the Ibadan meeting adding that the party’s constitution made provisions for the number of persons to attend PDP zonal meeting.

While speaking on the situation to newsmen in Akure, Olafeso, who expressed optimism that the South West PDP would soon resolve its crisis, urged the Ondo chapter of the party to look for solution and not make any attempt to further divide the party.

Olafeso warned that any attempt to begin to black mail Ondo PDP members to trump up charges against them would be rebuffed.