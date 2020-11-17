Politics

PDP crisis: Makinde creating division in South West – Olafeso

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

… Attending Fayose’s meeting, an aberration – Adams

Following the crisis rocking the South West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone, Eddy Olafeso Tuesday alleged that the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde is creating division within the party in the zone.
According to Olafeso, the zonal meeting of the party held in Ibadan at the instance of Makinde was responsible for the division.
The Ondo chapter of the PDP is backing the Ibadan meeting while Olafeso and other PDP chieftains in Ondo are in support of the PDP South West zonal meeting held in Lagos State at the instance of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.
Olafeso emphasized that the Lagos meeting was held because many leaders were not invited to the Ibadan meeting adding that the party’s constitution made provisions for the number of persons to attend PDP zonal meeting.
While speaking on the situation to newsmen in Akure, Olafeso, who expressed optimism that the South West PDP would soon resolve its crisis, urged the Ondo chapter of the party to look for solution and not make any attempt to further divide the party.
Olafeso warned that any attempt to begin to black mail Ondo PDP members to trump up charges against them would be rebuffed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

My assessment of Umahi may hurt APC –Nweze

Posted on Author with UCHENNA INYA

Chief Chaka Nweze is a former Executive Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and pioneer Secretary of APC in the state. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he says that Governor Dave Umahi has transformed the state contrary to his expectation     How do you see Ebonyi State under the administration […]
Politics

Nigeria@60: Abubakar Panel beat 1999 Constitution beyond recognition

Posted on Author Idada Ikponmwen

    On Thursday the 1st of October, 2020, Nigeria celebrated her 60 years of independence with mixed feelings and reactions from her citizenry home and abroad. While some argued that 60 years after independence, there is virtually nothing to celebrate as a nation; others are of the opinion that no matter what, Nigeria still […]
Politics

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos’ll come out of #EndSARS protests stronger

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

  Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, speaks in this interview with Arise TV on the #EndSARS protests in the state and events that culminated in the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate, the violence that later ensued and the way forward. FELIX NWANERI reports     Why did you call for a curfew at 4.pm, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: