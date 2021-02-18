PDP crisis: No plan to remove Secondus –NWC

…as Saraki committee meets ex-govs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied any plan to remove its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who was reacting to media report (not New Telegraph) that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that met on Tuesday, concluded plans to remove, Prince Secondus, said the party has “a united, indivisible and Indissoluble National Working Committee (NWC).”

He said the party’s leadership is working on how to deliver the party in the 2023 general elections. Ologbondiyan accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sowing seed of discord in PDP, adding that if there is any party that is factionalised, it is the APC.

He accused the APC of giving money to people to register in the ongoing party’s reregistration and revalidation exercise. “I heard that in Enugu, they are planning to do night registration. That is to tell you that nobody is interested in their party.

“People who are busy fighting, killing themselves, destroying properties, and you call them a political party? “PDP has over 20 years in party management. We are not in the same category with APC,” Ologbondiyan boasted. He stated that the party’s online registration is still on course, adding that Nigerians are eager to register with PDP. Meanwhile the party’s reconciliation and strategy committee led by former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, met with former governors in a bid to resolve the perceived crisis in the party.

Since last Monday’s New Telegraph’s report, the PDP reconciliation committee has activated its reconciliation machinery to reach party leaders on the quest to reconcile aggrieved members of the party. The committee met with former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday, to solicit his support on its peace mission.

A source at the meeting confided in New Telegraph that the former president told the committee that he decided to stay out of the party affairs because PDP did not find any role for him, and since he does not want to be seen as imposing himself on the party, he decided to stay away. According to the source, it was because APC perceived that PDP did not involve him in its activities that made them to woo him to the party. But he however, said that he is a committed and loyal party member, stating that “now that PDP has sent high powered delegation to meet him, he will make himself available to the party, both in reconciling aggrieved members and in party building.

Saraki said much to this when he told journalists after his committee’s meeting with former PDP governors, that their silence sometimes might be misinterpreted. He disclosed that he extracted commitment to them that they would be speaking on national issues. The former senate president said he was encouraged by the turnout at the meeting, and described the former governors as people with “a lot of experience and resources,” adding that there is no way the party can talk about consultations and unity without consulting them.

