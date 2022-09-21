News

PDP Crisis: Nobody can force Ayu to resign – Atiku

*Asks Wike, others to retrace steps

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the decision of the camp of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, to pull out from his campaign council, and said nobody can force the National Chairman to resign from office.

The Wike camp had, after its meeting in Port Harcourt in the early hours of Wednesday, demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, as condition to participate in Atiku’s campaign.

One of the governors in his camp, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is Vice Chairman (South) of the PDP Campaign Management Committee.

But Atiku in a statement said the decision to resign from office is personal to Ayu, and neither him nor anyone else can make that decision for him.

The former vice president also added that Ayu’s removal must be in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal by the PDP.

He, however, noted that the body empowered by law to initiate the National Chairman’s removal from office, has already passed a vote of confidence in him.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, two weeks ago, passed a vote of confidence on Ayu.

 

