PDP Crisis: Ortom denies falling apart with Wike

Governor Samuel of Benue State yesterday made a sharp detour, distancing himself from widespread reports that he has broken away from Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Wike, other PDP governors and critical stakeholders have been aggrieved since the aftermath of the party’s convention that saw former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged candidate of the party for next year’s general elections and had initiated plot for the national chairman’s ouster a situation that has put the party into intractable crisis up till now.

He was reacting to reports credited to him after he met with the Jemgbagh Development Association in the zone B axis of the state where he was quoted to have reaffirmed his firm support toAyuagainstthefirmstands of Wike and his allies who are pushing for Ayu’s ouster. Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nathaniel Ikyur, after the meeting roundly dismissed insinuations that he was in support of the removal of Ayu as he said it was impossible for him to advocate the removal of someone he helped to appoint. The governor, according to thestatementalsoreaffirmed hisconfidenceinAyu’sability to lead the party to victory in next year’s general election.

Butaddressingjournalists yesterday at the government house after presiding over the Benue North-West Senatorial district PDP caucus meeting, Ortom denied broken political ties with Wike describing the reports as misleading.

 

