PDP crisis: Ortom mediates in Wike, Secondus face-off in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Condemn herders killing of health workers in state

As part of efforts to stitch the frosty nexus between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Monday mediated in the feud at the Government House, Makurdi with both men present.

Though journalists were insulated from the meeting, it lasted for several hours.

Governor Ortom, who briefed journalists at the end of the marathon meeting, said it was the process to heal the wounds and sustain the confidence Nigerians have in the PDP with a view to winning the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“This is a family meeting for us to reason together in order to make our party more vibrant because Nigerians are waiting for us to take over the mantle of leadership at the centre in 2023,” said Ortom.

The governor elucidated that the realignment had been on-going within the party with several meetings held in different states, stressing that more of such meetings would be held in the months to come.

Speaking on security, Governor Ortom condemned the killing of two humanitarian health workers and six others in Guma Local Government Area by militia herdsmen.

The governor said the presidency is not yet ready to address the insecurity in the country perpetrated by herdsmen based on its body language.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

