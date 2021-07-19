Politics

PDP crisis: Ortom mediates in Wike, Secondus face-off in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Condemn herders killing of health workers in state

As part of efforts to stitch the frosty nexus between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Monday mediated in the feud at the Government House, Makurdi with both men present.

Though journalists were insulated from the meeting, it lasted for several hours.

Governor Ortom, who briefed journalists at the end of the marathon meeting, said it was the process to heal the wounds and sustain the confidence Nigerians have in the PDP with a view to winning the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“This is a family meeting for us to reason together in order to make our party more vibrant because Nigerians are waiting for us to take over the mantle of leadership at the centre in 2023,” said Ortom.

The governor elucidated that the realignment had been on-going within the party with several meetings held in different states, stressing that more of such meetings would be held in the months to come.

Speaking on security, Governor Ortom condemned the killing of two humanitarian health workers and six others in Guma Local Government Area by militia herdsmen.

The governor said the presidency is not yet ready to address the insecurity in the country perpetrated by herdsmen based on its body language.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Guber race: I’ll dislodge Makinde, PDP in 2023, vows Adelabu at 50

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Oloye Bayo Adelabu, on Thursday expressed confidence that his party will defeat the incumbent, Govermor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 election in the state. Adelabu stated this at a […]
Politics

No state can develop without borrowing –Ogun Commissioner, Tunji Akinosi

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry Hon. Tunji Akinosi has confidently declared that Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state has performed well within a short period. Akinosi insisted that Abiodun hit the ground running immediately he was sworn-in as Governor and that his performances in the various sectors of the state such as healthcare, education, agriculture […]
Politics

Uduaghan formally returns to PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Uduaghan, who was Delta State Governor for eight years in the build up to 2019 elections defected to the APC where he contested the senatorial seat and lost. There have been insinuations that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica