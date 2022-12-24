News

PDP Crisis: Party not sensitive enough to our demands – Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were not sensitive enough to the demands of the party’s five estranged governors (G-5).

Ikpeazu, who said he is not leaving the group, stated: “G-5 stands for a new paradigm that is sensitive to inclusiveness.”
PDP had begun fresh moves to bring the five governors on board, with visits by Governors Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), to some of their G-5 colleagues.
But Ikpeazu, who spoke at a function in Umuahia, Abia State on Saturday, explained that the philosophy of the G-5 governors is beyond next year’s general election.
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors […]
News

Obi restates commitment to better health sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In line with his constant support for the critical areas of national development, Mr Peter Obi, the Former Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, he has again invested N2 million to St Joseph’s Hospital and St Joseph’s School of Midwifery, Adazi-Nnukwu, for the upgrade of their health services.   Obi made the […]
News Top Stories

Air France, KLM to resume flights to Lagos, Abuja Dec 7

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air France and KLM have concluded plans to resume flights to Nigeria more than eight months after they suspended flights to the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. This is also coming nearly three months after the Nigerian government barred the two mega carriers from the country following the activation of reciprocity policy.   The carriers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica