PDP Crisis: Party not sensitive enough to our demands – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were not sensitive enough to the demands of the party’s five estranged governors (G-5).

Ikpeazu, who said he is not leaving the group, stated: “G-5 stands for a new paradigm that is sensitive to inclusiveness.”

PDP had begun fresh moves to bring the five governors on board, with visits by Governors Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), to some of their G-5 colleagues.

But Ikpeazu, who spoke at a function in Umuahia, Abia State on Saturday, explained that the philosophy of the G-5 governors is beyond next year’s general election.