PDP Crisis: Punishment for breaching constitution –Nkire

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has blamed the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its disobedience to the spirit of rotation inscribed in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In a statement in Abuja, Chief Nkire said for the PDP to zone the presidency back to the north after the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, amounted to disrespecting the constitution of Nigeria, members of the PDP from the South and the people of Nigeria in general.

The APC stalwart maintained that Governor Nyesom Wike’s battle in the PDP was a noble cause which every patriotic Nigerian must commend, no matter his or her political ideology or persuasion. Chief Nkire agreed that the same faith ticket of the APC no doubt ruffled many feathers but added that: “Nothing could be more heinous and unpardonable than breaking down the plank upon which the bridge across Nigeria’s unity rests.” The APC chieftain said the seemingly intractable crisis between the two warring forces in the PDP was sad and regrettable, “especially as my party expected a real battle with the PDP and not to be handed the belt without a fight”.

Chief Nkire reassured Nigerians that Nigeria would be great again, “seeing that insecurity is on the decline at present due to the efforts of the APC government at the centre, there is no doubting the fact that APC will heal Nigeria from its plundering by the PDP over many years.” He expressed the conviction that various other social challenges facing the country would soon be addressed squarely and that Nigerians would prove the APC right and pass a vote of confidence on it when they re-elect the ruling party in the 2023 general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...