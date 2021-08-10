PDP crisis: Secondus stays

*Party to hold convention October

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has survived the plot to remove him before the end of his tenure.

But his tenure in office will be shortened by a month and some days.

At a joint meeting of PDP stakeholders convened by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, which was held on Tuesday, the National Convention, which ought to hold in December, was brought forward.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the party’s National Convention will be held before the end of October.

According to him: “The meeting deliberated extensively on the issues thrown up and resolved that the constitution, traditions and practices of the party should be strictly adhered to in finding solutions to any problems.

“That all parties should sheath their swords in the greater interest of the PDP and the need to rescue Nigeria from the avoidable national malaise and drift occasioned by the APC administration.

“That all processes leading to an early National Convention in October be immediately activated by relevant party organs, especially the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“That the party should redouble efforts to provide a credible alternative leadership for Nigeria as it still remains the only hope for the Nigerian people for good governance.

“The meeting requested the NEC to immediately constitute a zoning committee for party offices and another committee for national elective offices.”

On whose duty it is to convene the NEC meeting, the Sokoto State governor said it is “the National Chairman who is constitutionally empowered to do so.”

This was the outcome of a series of meetings by organs of the party in a bid to find a solution to the leadership crisis. All the 13 PDP governors and the deputy governor of Zamfara State, were present at the meeting.

The governors had met on Monday without reaching a consensus. The meeting continued on Tuesday, forcing the BoT to shift the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for 10 am to 2 pm.

