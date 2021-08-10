News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Secondus stays

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Party to hold convention October

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has survived the plot to remove him before the end of his tenure.

But his tenure in office will be shortened by a month and some days.

At a joint meeting of PDP stakeholders convened by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, which was held on Tuesday, the National Convention, which ought to hold in December, was brought forward.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the party’s National Convention will be held before the end of October.

According to him: “The meeting deliberated extensively on the issues thrown up and resolved that the constitution, traditions and practices of the party should be strictly adhered to in finding solutions to any problems.

“That all parties should sheath their swords in the greater interest of the PDP and the need to rescue Nigeria from the avoidable national malaise and drift occasioned by the APC administration.

“That all processes leading to an early National Convention in October be immediately activated by relevant party organs, especially the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“That the party should redouble efforts to provide a credible alternative leadership for Nigeria as it still remains the only hope for the Nigerian people for good governance.

“The meeting requested the NEC to immediately constitute a zoning committee for party offices and another committee for national elective offices.”

On whose duty it is to convene the NEC meeting, the Sokoto State governor said it is “the National Chairman who is constitutionally empowered to do so.”

This was the outcome of a series of meetings by organs of the party in a bid to find a solution to the leadership crisis. All the 13 PDP governors and the deputy governor of Zamfara State, were present at the meeting.

The governors had met on Monday without reaching a consensus. The meeting continued on Tuesday, forcing the BoT to shift the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for 10 am to 2 pm.

News

APC’s fortunes brightened by reorganisation, reconciliation, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as 14 jostle for party ticket in Anambra President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been brightened by the re-organisation and reconciliation of members across the country by National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by the Yobe state governor, Malam Mai Mala Buni. This came […]
News Top Stories

US Special Forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Kill six of the seven kidnappers   An American citizen abducted last week in Niger has been rescued during a high-risk U.S. military raid in neighbouring Nigeria, officials told ABC News early Saturday. The mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before […]
News

Yobe: Lawan donates N8m to victims of market fire disaster

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday donated the sum of N8 million to victims of the Yan harawa market fire disaster. The Senate President made the donation, when he paid a visit to the market in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State. Lawan, during the visit, appealed to the leaders of […]

