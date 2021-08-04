PDP crisis: Sheath your sword, Govs tell aggrieved members

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on aggrieved members of the party to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign in the party. The governors in a statement by Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said the forum received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the party.

Tambuwal called on party members and stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments. “We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues. “To this end, the PDP Governors’ forum has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the party and the way forward,” he said. The Sokoto State governor noted that PDP as “the only remaining hope of the nation for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC and its rudderless government.”

