PDP Crisis: Sheathe your swords, NEC members tell Wike, others

The forum of the elected National Exofficio members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved members of the party, to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign in the party. Wike and four other PDP governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – as well as former Deputy National Chairman Chief Bode George and former National Secretary Prof. Jerry Gana, among others, have called for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

But the ex-officio members, who are members of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), regretted that the party has been confronted with very disturbing and destabilising scenarios, even as it is about going into campaigns. Chairman of the Forum, Yunana Iliya at a press conference, advised party members to be careful in their utterances, posturing and body language, which he said, might present to the public the internal issues in the PDP. “The aggravating circumstances being thrown up by conflicting accusation and counter-accusation of who is right and who is wrong, a matter which the forum of National Ex-officios feels is not necessary at this electioneering period. “It is our considered view that the driving force of PDP members from ward to national level is best to win the elections in 2023 to rescue, rebuild and reposition Nigeria.

“We are greatly alarmed by the effect of all these controversies on the morale of the generality of our teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Nigeria and the diaspora,” Iliya stated. He added that the forum appealed to all party members, especially those who have expressed contrary views and opinions to sheath their sword and join hands in ensuring the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

“The National Ex-officios Forum reiterates our support for the resolution of the 97th NEC meeting, the purpose of which was to present the party as one united family going forward. “We implore all our leaders and members who have one issue or the other to avail themselves of internal differences resolution mechanism as provided for in our party constitution,” he stated. He pledged the forum’s loyalty and commitment to the PDP in its determined resolve to win 2023 general elections at all levels to restore Nigeria to its pride of place.

