PDP Crisis: Supporters march as Atiku scores big in Oyo

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently engrossed in what observers see as a crisis of confidence within its ranks foreshadowing some dire consequences for its electoral fortunes at the forthcoming general election slated for next month. No fewer than five governors elected on the platform of the party are leading a faction of those who can be considered as aggrieved members under the banner of Integrity Group to jostle for the soul of the party. Led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, members of this group have continued to insist on some structural changes within the party to reflect geo-political balance in the power loop within the party.

Specifically, Wike and his colleagues in Oyo, Benue, Enugu, Abia states are calling for the removal of the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as a precondition for peace within the former ruling party. Though, the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has remained largely under pressure being the cynosure of the impasse, his supporters have remained hopeful of a lasting truce before the scheduled February 25th presidential election. Perhaps taking cognizance of shortage of time, supporters of the Wazirin Adamawa seem to have opted to break the ice by seeking to venture into the contest alone not minding the hardline stance of their governors.

This formed the decision of members in Oyo State who on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital locked down the sprawling city in show of support for their presidential candidate in defiance to the stance and position of Governor Seyi Makinde, the supposed leader of the PDP in the state. Prominent leaders and major party stakeholders from across the nooks and crannies of the state all came to make their impression felt when they embarked on Freedom March in support of Atiku Abubakar. Organisers of the event stated that it was put together as a morale and confidence booster for members who are wondering whether the recalcitrant attitude of leaders which have prompted a near hopeless situation within the party could still be salvaged. As early as 6am, members clad in party attire had converged on the popular Yemetu Roundabout for the solidarity walk that saw them walking through major streets of the ancient city terminating at the famous Mapo Hall which is at the heart of the city.

Though a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja is said to be the brain behind the march, it was however led by a former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (State), Jumoke Akinjide who supported by a former Minister of State for Special Duties, Elder Wole Oyelese. Others present were a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi who led scores of party chieftains from all the 33 local governments making up the state. Addressing the hordes of supporters after the march in Mapo Hall, Akinjide urged the party faithful not to accept any other presidential candidate except the party’s choice, Atiku.

She further urged them not to be deceived either by a group or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) whom she accused of grand deceit but to elect the PDP presidential candidate for the expansion of the economy and to enjoy the basic amenities of life. “We will campaign for Atiku in Oyo on the basis of merit and on the basis of fidelity to our great party. There’s really no divide in the PDP. It is a fight for space. So, I don’t think the public should worry themselves because the day they make up, they’d be on Television smiling and back slapping and calling each other brother and you wonder why you wasted so much energy on it.

“Let us face what is of concern to 200 million Nigerians which is the Five Points agenda to recover and restore Nigeria which Atiku is proposing,” the former minister stated. A representative of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign South, Tunji Adeniji, said if elected, Atiku would restructure the nation and put an end to insecurity to attract more investors in Nigeria. He promised that Atiku will unite the country and save it from the polarisation during the present administration of APC. Shortly after the event, another representative of the PDP candidate, Professor Yusuf Dankofa, met with non-indigenes living in the state with the promise of a social contract between his principal and Nigerians, particularly his audience at that event.

After listening to the submissions of his audience which included leaders of the various ethnic nationalities living in the state who called for greater recognition and patronage, Dankofa saud, “I promise to always stand in gap for you when the Waziri wins. “I am one of you, so whatever affects you affects me too. I am assuring you that you have my assurances of a better deal when Atiku wins and forms his government.”

