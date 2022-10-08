News

PDP crisis: Why I called for Ayu’s resignation – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Insists, party leadership has failed

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Saturday said, though he is from the same state with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, he joined calls for his resignation because of his earlier position to resign if the presidential candidate of the party emerges from the North.

Governor Ortom said nobody compelled Ayu to make such utterances since and that since what he said has come to fruition, he should honourably obey his words.

The governor told an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting which held at the Government House, Makurdi that as a member of the PDP G5, he had been feeding Ayu with the position of the group and the need for him to turn a new leaf but he remained stiff, a development that triggered his sudden action.

“I am in the G5 and the issue of the removal of Ayu is tense, he is from my state and so I have decided to keep quiet but I advised him on what to do. He should be happy that I am a member of the G5 of which Wike is the leader and he (Ayu) should be happy that I am privileged to get information from there to pass to him.

“If he takes my advice fine, if he doesn’t take fine, because the right thing has to be done to give people comfort because comfort should be given to all. Because whatever is the demand of Wike, nobody can blame him because the chairman (Ayu) himself said he will resign if a northern presidential candidate comes from the North, has a northern presidential candidate not emerged.”

Governor Ortom said that Ayu has no option now than to either resign as national chairman of the party or plead and beg the people to understand with him why he should continue as National Chairman.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

