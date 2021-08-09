Top Stories

PDP crisis: Why I won’t resign – Secondus 

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.

Secondus said  that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign.

He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.

This is coming against the backdrop of reports that six NWC members have endorsed his resignation while three honourably abstained.

It was reliably learnt on Monday that in a meeting, which held till 5a.m. through Sunday night, permanently sealed the hope of embattled Secondus remaining in office.

Those who signed in support of his resignation are said to include:1. . Sen. Suleiman Nazif –Deputy National chairman (N)
(2). Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapher –National Auditor
(3). Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh- Okoye
(4). Amb. Taofiq Arapaja –National Vice Chairman (SW)
(5). Chief Dan Orbih National Vice Chairman (SS)
(6). Chief Dr. Ali Odefa National vice Chairman (SE).

Also, in a statement issued and signed by the House of Representatives PDP Caucus leader, Rep Kingsley Chinda, Secondus was advised throw in the towel now and write his name in gold.

