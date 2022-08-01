PDP Crisis: Wike meets campaign team, plans next move

The end might not yet be insight in the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the choice of Ifeanyi Okowa by the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, as his running mate.

Two days after the running up at the PDP presidential primary, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who was bypassed by Atiku for Okowa, attacked the candidate and the party leadership for allegedly telling lie against him, the Rivers governor met for hours with his campaign coordinators in Abuja.

The meeting was reportedly attended by four governors, who are his staunch supporters – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Although Ortom had pledged support to Atiku after PDP expanded National Working Committee (NWC) meeting hosted in Makurdi, Benue State, he seemed not has abandoned Wike in the struggle.

T he meeting was held behind closed-doors, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, in a brief statement, said: “This is the first meeting we are holding with all our candidates in the states after the primaries. We are united, we are one. “We know that developments will unfold and when they do, we shall brief Nigerians.”

But a source at the meeting, disclosed that the shabby way Rivers State governor was treated by Atiku and the PDP leadership, was discussed.

According to the source, “Members reviewed what transpired during the primary and what our next line of action should be since no one has deemed it fit to sit down with our principal and discuss like genuine party men should.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...