News Top Stories

PDP CRISIS: Wike playing god –Northern leaders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

…insists if Ayu must go not at Rivers gov’s instance

As the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester, with the various camps digging further into their trenches, Northern leaders have expressed displeasure over the manner the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is going about the issue, accusing him of ‘playing god’ and insisting that if the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, is to step down from his position, it would not be at the instance of Wike.

Ayu was elected national chairman in October last year, for four-year tenure. But the party members are demanding his resignation following the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is from the same region with him, as PDP Presidential Candidate for next year’s election. Wike, who came second in the PDP Presidential primary, is insisting that Ayu should step down as national chairman for a Southerner. Saturday Telegraph, however, gathered that the North is opposed to Ayu leaving office before the general elections. According to a source; “even if he’s going to leave, not at the instance of Wike. Wike is playing god.

Is he the only PDP governor? “He is the one that brought (Ali Modu) Sheriff, together with (Ayodele) Fayose, and PDP went through all manner of crisis because of that. “Wike also brought his brother, Uche Secondus, and what happened lat-er? He disagreed with him and insisted that Secondus should leave even when he had only about three months to the end of his tenure. “We are tired of Wike’s antics; enough is enough.

He should not be the one deciding for PDP all the time.” The source further condemned the statement attributed to Ayu during his interview with BBC Hausa Service, and stated that referring to Governor Wike and others as “children” was unbecoming of a leader. “Every party leader condemned his choice of word; it is irresponsible for the party chairman to use such word. Nobody will support that,” he said. The source explained that forcing Ayu to step down now will create constitutional crisis in the party. He argued that apart from Ayu, two other National Working Committee members (NWC) will also resign to pave the way for a Southern National Chairman.

“If the National Chairman is forced to leave, the Deputy National Chairman (North) will also resign, before the Deputy National Chairman (South) could takeover. And you can’t have National Chairman from the South and National Secretary also from the South. So he also must resign. “And how do you fill the vacancies? It is not by appointment. There will be a mid-term convention to elect these officers. And we can’t have mid-term convention now when we should be campaigning for our candidates for the 2023 general elections,” the source explained.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: ASUU Extends Strike By 8 Weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced extension of its warning strike by eight weeks. The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union made its decision known via its official Twitter handle @ASUUNGN not too long ago. “BREAKING NEWS: ASUU extends the strike action by 8 weeks. Stay tuned for more […]
Top Stories

2023: Buhari extends resignation order to other appointees

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the resignation order to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking to contest 2023 elections to all political appointees in his government. The president gave the directive in a circular issued on Wednesday night by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), […]
News

21 Imo lawmakers plot Speaker’s impeachment

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 21 of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have initiated impeachment proceedings against Speaker, Dr. Chiji Collins. Findings by our correspondent had shown that the plot to unseat the Speaker may be executed immediately the Assembly reconvened. There are indications also that the lawmakers who alleged that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica