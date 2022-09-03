PDP crisis: Wike’s conditions for peace unacceptable –Dokpesi

In this exclusive interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a staunch member of the People Democratic Party, PDP and supporter of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, x-rays the crisis arising from the contentious issue of rotational presidency, why he thinks the North has the right to continue holding power even after Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office among other issues. Excerpts…

How do you see the return of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

Senator Shekarau is a colossus in politics not only in Kano State, but the whole of Northern Nigeria and indeed the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is somebody that you know very well that he came into government defeating a sitting governor of the PDP before, and he has a very wide range of followership.

They may have diminished over a period of time and they may also have increased. He stood for certain values, he stood for good education, he stood for infrastructural development, he stood for progress and the good of the people of Kano. He was not coming from the Aristocratic class; he carried the ‘Talakawa’, the ordinary people along. Those are the types of people that have grassroots value, those people that have empathy and commitment to the good of the ordinary people that we should be looking at.

The challenges we are facing is borne mostly by the ordinary people. What we need to do is to encourage, to educate and create an enabling environment for these young people to be able to come in. So, anybody that has this value of grassroots entrenched in their support base is definitely an asset to the vision and hope of rebuilding and reconstructing Nigeria.

You are one of the major names in the party from the Southern part of the country, and even before the emergence of Atiku as the standard bearer, you have gone to the nooks and crannies of the country selling the candidature of Atiku. I’m sure you have received a lot of backlash from your contemporaries in the South, now that Waziri has got the ticket, why do you think despite the fact that there are still some sections in the South that believe that after eight years of the leadership in the North, it should go to the South. Why do you think Nigeria still deserves to have a presidency from the North?

This is a very pertinent question. I have been a member of the PDP from inception. Even when I was not partisan all my support was always for the party. I have read and I know, I participated in the early stage meetings of the creation of the PDP. We have the Constitution and it clearly provides for some sort of rotation and power sharing. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says that no part of the country should be seen to dominate the others in Section 14 of the Constitution. At the time the Constitution of the PDP was actually crafted and put in place, it was not envisaged that the PDP will be in the opposition.

There was never a provision there other than the provision that members of the party should follow. You are talking about someone also from the North being in government for eight years. But coincidentally, no, that’s not the story in the PDP. Its members are bound by the Constitution of the party. The APC that is currently in government has criticised them totally. So I cannot be bound by their principles and their laws.

In my PDP, the situation is very clear that the PDP was in government for 16 years, the South was in charge for almost 14 years or 13 years plus and two years in the North. If I go back, I will be re-hatching the old story. Initially, if you look at the 1995 Constitution which Sani Abacha prepared, it’s envisaged and is enshrined in that draft Constitution which was not promulgated to law, that for a period of 30 years, five years of power are given to each geopolitical zone, power shall rotate between the North and the South and among the zones.

So that would have cleared the situation but the crafter of the Constitution somehow edited it and was left to each political party to follow. So, they are bound by the rules of the PDP and the PDP rules, are very clear that out of 16 years we have been in power, and that was responsible for the crisis we had in 2015 when President Goodluck Jonathan said he wanted to run for second term. But it was the eight years turn of the North, agreed. Alhaji Umaru Yar’adua passed on, may his soul rest in peace, he was a great leader of this country. But that portion of eight years ought to have been completed.

What the Constitution provided for was for President Jonathan to cover the remaining part after his death. That was his first term and the North would have had the opportunity to produce someone to complete the second term. But that was not the case. There was a plea to say since he has done the remaining part of the term, let him complete the remaining term and there was an understanding to that effect. Olusegun Obasanjo as newly retired President and chairman Board of Trustees of the PDP at that time came and said that Jonathan will only do one term and was recorded and transmitted by AIT. So when Jonathan was granted, because of the greed of the governors at that time, with due respect to every one of them, because some of us came out at that time, I came out in opposition and I told Jonathan very clearly that it was not the turn of the South. He should complete his two years term and I wrote him a letter, he is alive.

I said in the letter, complete this your term, then go on vacation or serve in the government that is coming in after you and then you can come back after that and have your eight full years term. But some other people advised him and he took that ad-vice and that was what brought us into this crisis. So it is not true that in the PDP it is the turn of the South. That led to the crisis that some other people are still pushing on.

The truth of the matter is that today, some of the social media platforms are arguing that it is not possible for the North to have the chairman board of trustees, to have the chairman of the party and at the same time have presidential candidate from the North and may be the DG also from the North. It is because we are not placing issues in their proper perspectives. The truth of the matter is that the PDP has a Constitution and the Constitution provides that people are elected, rotated and changed on eight years rotational basis. I skipped it in my earlier talk because I had already spoken about it in the past. It was in 2019 that we started the presidential rotation.

So from 2019 plus eight years up to 2027, in the PDP, the North was supposed to present the president according to my own calculation. So there is nothing wrong in Atiku Abubakar becoming the presidential candidate. We are not in 2027 yet. We are talking of 2027, he contested in 2019 which I believe he won that election but because of our Nigerian situation, it was awarded and given to somebody else.

The slot is eight years today in the Constitution of the PDP. We lost 2015 election among others, because we did not adhere to the rotational rule. So what has changed? In 2017 up to 2025, we are supposed to have chairman of Southern extraction. It wasn’t the North that complained that in 2021 they wanted to have the chairmanship back to the North. It was the Southerners, the same governors who are today the problems of the party. They were the ones that complained that they don’t want the chairmanship because they didn’t want Uche Secondus to go to court with them and defeat them.

The North protested, the North pleaded this is our Constitution and that was ignored. Some people believed that they were the alpha and the omega of the party, and therefore decided that the North must take the chairmanship of the party. So they pushed it to the North and the PDP has a four year rotation, you serve four years and you have the right to another four years. It is in the Constitution of the PDP.

So where did the present chairman go wrong? And in any case we have 29 (when interview was conducted) more days to the commencement of campaign. 29 days to the commencement of campaign, will you change your team and tell somebody that you really love the party? This is not the first time it is happening, we have had situations in the past when President Yar’adua came in. At that time Ahmadu Ali was the chairman of the party. He still completed his tenure until after the election when Yar’adua emerged in December 2006 as the standard bearer, and Ahmadu Ali remained as the chairman until the elections. It was after the elections that he resigned. Similarly, When Vincent Ogbulafor came in at that time with President Johnathan, it was after the election that he left. What is special, what is different in what has happened right now?

The forthcoming election looks more like a regional election, with Bola Tinubu from South West, Peter Obi from the South East and Atiku from the North East, how would PDP present itself as a national party?

The founding fathers of the PDP always believed and they came out with the position that it is a national party. They wanted a party that will cut across religious, ethnic and all the other schisms that today play out. It is very sad that in this present day Nigeria, what we have seen is that agitators from the South East like IPOB and ESM and the rest of them calling for Biafra, the ones in the South West are calling for Oduduwa Republic, it has never been so bad. It is because of the injustice and unfairness that have become the rule of the day as far as the current administration is concerned.

By the way, if you look at the origin of these people they have never tasted power, never managed at the Federal level until 2015. Would I say they should be forgiven because they have no experience? The truth of the matter is that we are all collectively responsible, we allowed that fraud to be carried out, we allowed ourselves to be misled by propaganda, by lies and by unfortunate information that we assimilated to be true and we perpetrated the evil. But the country must go forward. We must rescue the country, we must uplift the country.

What is the outcome of the negotiations with Wike that took place in London?

Let me say that I have not been able to discuss with his Excellency Atiku Abubakar on the outcome or the issues that were raised in London. But let me state that I saw the video clips, I’ve seen what the social media have promoted and I have my personal views about most of the things. The conditions that are being asked for in what I have seen are not only unattainable but are unacceptable. I want to also be in a position to state the fact that we should learn to practice what we say and what we do. I am sure that in the various parts, all those that are representatives today have gone through one pain or the other.

Some people have contested elections today and have lost and have not destroyed the country. And people have contested elections and have won and have not done the best expected of them. What I see is a deliberate effort to disintegrate this country and I will fight against that with my last blood.

