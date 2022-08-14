PDP crisis: Will Ayu be sacrificial lamb?

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, like his predecessors, is walking on banana peels as he may be consumed by the crisis rocking the party, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Tuesday, won his first public support since the post-presidential primary crisis dogging the party. A group that called itself, Ijaw Mandate Group (IMG), which claimed to be a parent body of over 35 other PDP support groups, passed a vote of confidence on Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Andaye Dagidi, who is spokesperson of the group, said Ayu has rebranded the party and “ensured that the gale of defections into the party in different states from the APC and other parties, is overwhelming… The party is better primed right now to reclaim our lost mandate as the party in government once again in Nigeria. And it takes sound progressive leadership to achieve this enviable feat.

“The above are hallmarks of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu’s proven astuteness and sound exemplary leadership of the party and therefore, he and the NWC deserve commendation and not knocks and frivolous calls for his resignation over elementary matters by unenlightened self-styled aggrieved party men desperate for power to continue to ruin our common patrimony.”

The PDP National Chairman had been under attack since the PDP presidential primary, due to the manner he handled the post-presidential primary crisis. Ayu was captured in a video, which later went viral, where described Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as “hero of (the PDP) convention.”

Tambuwal stepped down for the eventual winner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, shortly before the commencement of voting, which may believed, swayed victory in favour of Atiku. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who came second, condemned the timing of Tambuwal’s withdrawal, which he said ought to have been when he first addressed the delegates.

“I have never seen how people can violate procedures and guidelines. Somebody had spoken, it is only at that point he was speaking that he can say ‘I have withdrawn.’ You don’t call him back,” the Rivers governor said, adding, “I just decided that this our party must not be destroyed. I would have left where I was sitting down and say this convention cannot go ahead except you allow me to talk. I would have flattened him (Tambuwal).”

Wike scored 237 votes, as against Atiku’s 371. Political observers believed there would have been a difference if Tambuwal had not withdrawn from the race and told his supporters to vote for Atiku.

Wike was also unhappy with the National Convention Organising Committee, and by extension, the PDP National Chairman, for violating the rules by giving Tambuwal the opportunity to address the delegates for the second time. But this is not the only reason for his anger with Ayu. He is also angry because of the role the National Chairman allegedly played in the choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice presidential running mate.

Wike was top in the list of three candidates shortlisted to Atiku as his running mate. But surprisingly, Okowa was chosen ahead of him. Ayu was in a meeting where it was decided that Wike “will be a hard sell (as Atiku’s running mate) especially in the northern part following his stand on some national issues.”

Sources said Wike’s personality traits were also another reason he was rejected by the PDP fathers, who argued that “the party needed a calm and level-headed person that would be loyal and take instructions from the president if they eventually win the election in 2023.”

Besides, the emergence of Atiku as presidential candidate has disrupted the zoning principle of the PDP. The zoning committee of the party headed by Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Uguwanyi, had recommended that the PDP National Chairmanship position should go to the North. This by implication, means that the South should produce the presidential candidate.

Former deputy national chairman Chief Bode George said the emergence of the chairman and flag bearer from one zone has violated the principle of inclusivity in PDP. George stated Ayu promised to resign if the presidential candidate is picked from the northern part of the country. He said

He said: “Ayu said once the presidential candidate emerges from the North, he will resign. I want to take on him for his word. Why are you now trying to reverse the role? Your word must be your bond.”

But PDP said this is not the first time the National Chairman and presidential candidate would come from the same part of the country. The National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said there was a precedent. According to him, when (Umaru) Yar’Adua became our candidate (2007), Ahmadu Alli, a fellow northerner was national chairman and remained so until the party won the 2003 elections.

“We respect his views but his views cannot be equated with the view of the majority of our members. The view of a member no matter how highly placed cannot equate that of the majority of members.

“Right now, we need to recognise the need for the party to remain united. We have a system, a robust conflict resolution mechanism, we are getting to our destination which is peace in the party and the resolution of our security challenges nationwide. We don’t want to go into the election with a constitutional crisis, we have barely six months to the election. Even if you say Ayu should go today, his replacement comes from the same north.”

Apart from the case of Ahmadu Ali and Yar’Adua, throughout the nearly one year (May 5 2010 to April 2011) Goodluck Jonathan was president after the death of Yar’Adua, both the president and National Chairman were from the South. Ayu’s removal or resignation may not be the end of PDP crisis.

The PDP constitution permits the deputy national chairman who is from the region of the national chairman to take over, in his absence. When Prince Uche Secondus was removed as National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who was Deputy National Chairman (South), succeeded him.

If Ayu is pressured to resign, Umar Damagun who is the Deputy National Chairman (North), will take over. The presidential candidate and the National Chairman will still come from the same region. Alternatively, the entire NWC will be dissolved, and this will be good for the party at the moment as it will require a special convention to elect a new party leadership. Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu, said those calling for Ayu’s removal does not mean well for PDP.

This may be the thinking of other party leaders because of the hiccup it might cause the party. Ayu may eventually leave as national chairman but that might be if PDP wins next year’s presidential election.

The agreement he reached with Northern PDP leaders before he was adopted as consensus chairmanship candidate, was that if a northern presidential candidate emerges, he would campaign for the candidate and the party and then step down. PDP by that time, would be in a better position to organise a mid-term convention to fill the vacancies that might occur in NWC.

