PDP Crisis: Window for reconciliation remains open –G5 Govs, Bode George, others

Five governors elected ontheplatformof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some aggrieved party leaders have said that they are still open for reconciliation.

Speaking after a closeddoor meeting in Lagos, former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they are ready for rapprochement.

Jang said: “After a careful review of developments in our party, we have decided to stand on the decisions we took in our Port Harcourt meeting. “And we hereby reiterate that the window for reconciliation in our great party, PDP, remains open.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, said the G5 governors were the face of their struggle and were being backed by the leaders and elders of the party present at the meeting.

Makinde said, “The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces. We are this morning in the South West to review the situation within our party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen in the coming elections.”

The meeting availed Wike and his allies the opportunity to review recent developments in the party before taking their next step. Those at the meeting included Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others at the meeting were former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr AyoFayose, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

Also present were former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Taoferk Arapaja; Senator Nasif Suleiman, Mr Nnena Ukeje, SenatorS. O. Onorand Senator Mao Ohabunwa. Recallthatthepresidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Wike have been at daggers drawn over the removal of Ayu and the need for the South to produce the party’s National Chairman.

