News Top Stories

PDP Crisis: Window for reconciliation remains open –G5 Govs, Bode George, others

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Five governors elected ontheplatformof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some aggrieved party leaders have said that they are still open for reconciliation.

Speaking after a closeddoor meeting in Lagos, former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they are ready for rapprochement.

Jang said: “After a careful review of developments in our party, we have decided to stand on the decisions we took in our Port Harcourt meeting. “And we hereby reiterate that the window for reconciliation in our great party, PDP, remains open.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, said the G5 governors were the face of their struggle and were being backed by the leaders and elders of the party present at the meeting.

Makinde said, “The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces. We are this morning in the South West to review the situation within our party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen in the coming elections.”

The meeting availed Wike and his allies the opportunity to review recent developments in the party before taking their next step. Those at the meeting included Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others at the meeting were former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr AyoFayose, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

Also present were former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Taoferk Arapaja; Senator Nasif Suleiman, Mr Nnena Ukeje, SenatorS. O. Onorand Senator Mao Ohabunwa. Recallthatthepresidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Wike have been at daggers drawn over the removal of Ayu and the need for the South to produce the party’s National Chairman.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ASUU Crisis: No Presidential ultimatum for Education minister-Presidency

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

The Presidency has debunked the reports that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions in the ivory towers within two weeks. There were viral reports in national dailies yesterday quoting impeccable Presidential sources that Buhari at a […]
News

How Mini.Katana Recorded Massive Growth by Harnessing Social Media

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When it first launched in 2016, no one could have predicted that TikTok would become one of social media’s most effective tools for brands. With only fifteen seconds to three minutes to grab your audience, brands had to find creative ways to succeed on the app. With such narrow parameters, many brands gave up on […]
News

Kwara: AbdulRazaq felicitates Muslims, attends Maulid celebration

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Muslim community on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, urging faithful to emulate the great examples and legacies of the prophet. Addressing a large gathering of Muslim community in Ilorin, the state capital, the Governor called on faithful to rededicate themselves to the commandments of Allah, including […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica