PDP crisis: You’re an interloper, Atiku tells Tinubu

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said that the statement credited to the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahemd Tinubu on the crisis in the party was a work of an interloper.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe added that the statement by Tinubu’s media exposed the APC and its presidential candidate as “a bunch of busy bodies who, rather than focus on the burden of credibility that continues to dog their campaign, are poking their nose into minor internal issues of the PDP.”

The PDP candidate reminded APC that its candidate has pending ques-tions about his social and educational history that Nigerians want answers to. “We shall be kind enough to remind the APC that when, in the next few days, campaigns begin in earnest, Nigerians will require answers to some weighty character questions about their candidate and, rather than expend precious time on what is never their business, should use the remaining few days judiciously,” he said.

Atiku stated that whatever that is happening in the PDP is a conversation among leaders of the party, adding that this is even a reflection of the PDP as a living and engaging political party. He described the PDP as a democratic party that understands that democracy is a lively concept because it allows for people to express their opinions. “The same, of course, cannot be said of the APC where what exists is at best graveyard peace. “It is on record that in the seven years and more that the APC has been in power and with the attendant hardship that the party has foisted on the ordinary people of Nigeria, the candidate of the APC, former governor Bola Tinubu had not for one single time stood on the side of the people. “We wish to remind the APC that its presidential candidate has to own the failures of the party in the last seven plus years. He should also know that Nigerians will not reward their failure with nothing less than a resounding loss in the election,” he stated.

 

