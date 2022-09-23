PDP Crisis: You’re an interloper, Atiku tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the statement credited to the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahemd Tinubu, on the crisis in the party was a work of an interloper.

Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe added that the statement by Tinubu’s media team exposed the APC and its presidential candidate as “a bunch of busy bodies who, rather than focus on the burden of credibility that continues to dog their campaign, are poking their nose into minor internal issues of the PDP.”

The PDP candidate reminded APC that its candidate has pending questions about his social and educational history that Nigerians want answers to.

“We shall be kind enough to remind the APC that when, in the next few days, campaigns begin in earnest, Nigerians will require answers to some weighty character questions about their candidate and, rather than expend precious time on what is never their business, should use the remaining few days judiciously,” he said.

Atiku stated that whatever that is happening in the PDP is a conversation among leaders of the party, adding that that, in itself, is a reflection of the PDP, as a living and engaging political party.

