News

PDP Crisis: You’re an interloper, Atiku tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the statement credited to the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahemd Tinubu, on the crisis in the party was a work of an interloper.

Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe added that the statement by Tinubu’s media team exposed the APC and its presidential candidate as “a bunch of busy bodies who, rather than focus on the burden of credibility that continues to dog their campaign, are poking their nose into minor internal issues of the PDP.”

The PDP candidate reminded APC that its candidate has pending questions about his social and educational history that Nigerians want answers to.

“We shall be kind enough to remind the APC that when, in the next few days, campaigns begin in earnest, Nigerians will require answers to some weighty character questions about their candidate and, rather than expend precious time on what is never their business, should use the remaining few days judiciously,” he said.

Atiku stated that whatever that is happening in the PDP is a conversation among leaders of the party, adding that that, in itself, is a reflection of the PDP, as a living and engaging political party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SPDC: Why we appealed Kidney Island, OML 11assets’ sale judgment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The management of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has explained why it appealed the recent Rivers State High Court judgement affirmed the enforcement of the sale of interests in SPDC’s JV’s assets in Kidney Island and specified interests in OML 11 to the Rivers State Government.   The company in a statement by its Media […]
News

Sagay, Ahamba, Olorundare: £4.5m Ibori loot belongs to Delta

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The £4.5 million allegedly looted by former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, and stashed in the United Kingdom (UK), belongs to the oil-rich state, and must be so designated. Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay, Chief Mike Ahamba, and Mr. Israel Olorundare – all of whom are Senior Advocates […]
News Top Stories

Oil prices crash on renewed Omicron panic

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade WITH AGENCY REPORTS

Crude oil prices took a dive yesterday morning with WTI crashing six per cent on the day as fresh Omicron fears spooked the market.   At 11:32 a.m. EDT, WTI crude was trading at $66.44, down $4.42 (-6.24%) on the day, with Brent crude trading at $69.69, down $3.83 (5.21%) per barrel as traders fear […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica