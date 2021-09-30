News

PDP c’ttee keeps zoning presidential ticket on hold

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved that the presidential ticket of the party will not be zoned yet.

However, it also resolved that the North and the South should swap current party positions.

This means the chairman will come from the North while the National Secretary will come from the south, among other changes.

At a meeting held on Thursday afternoon at Fraser Hotel, Abuja, and Chaired by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State, the committee resolved that the issue of zoning the presidential ticket should be put on hold.

The presidential candidates are not expected to be selected until the last quarter of 2022, but it would appear a cat-and-mouse game is unfolding between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what zone to pick their flagbearers from.

The resolution of the zoning committee is expected to forward to the National Convention Organising Committee, chaired by Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State.

The PDP was embroiled in a leadership crisis which eventually led to the exit of Uche Secondus as National Chairman.

Yemi Akinwonmi was appointed as National Chairman in the interim, pending the National Elective Convention of the party which has been scheduled for October, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LASU admits 7,968 students, declares zero tolerance for indiscipline

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has warned the 7,968 fresh students admitted into the institution for the 2019/2020 academic session to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour, as the university would not hesitate to dismiss any erring student. This is as the university declared zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and indiscipline, […]
News

Bode George condemns Igangan killings, faults Buhari’s silence

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Chief Bode George, has condemned the recent killings in Igangan community of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen. He said the killings indicated that no one was safe anymore in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said the Igangan […]
News

Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said. Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine, reports Reuters. “Investigators have not at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica