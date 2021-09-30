PDP c’ttee keeps zoning presidential ticket on hold

The zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved that the presidential ticket of the party will not be zoned yet.

However, it also resolved that the North and the South should swap current party positions.

This means the chairman will come from the North while the National Secretary will come from the south, among other changes.

At a meeting held on Thursday afternoon at Fraser Hotel, Abuja, and Chaired by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State, the committee resolved that the issue of zoning the presidential ticket should be put on hold.

The presidential candidates are not expected to be selected until the last quarter of 2022, but it would appear a cat-and-mouse game is unfolding between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what zone to pick their flagbearers from.

The resolution of the zoning committee is expected to forward to the National Convention Organising Committee, chaired by Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State.

The PDP was embroiled in a leadership crisis which eventually led to the exit of Uche Secondus as National Chairman.

Yemi Akinwonmi was appointed as National Chairman in the interim, pending the National Elective Convention of the party which has been scheduled for October, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...