PDP decries alleged appointment of TICs for Kwara LGs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has decried the rumoured constitution of Transition Implementation Committees (TIC) for the 16 local government areas in the state.
The party in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, challenged the state government to deny or confirm the rumoured appointment of TIC members for the councils which, it noted, had been trending on the social media in the last few days.
The opposition party insisted that appointing TIC members for the councils is unconstitutional, undemocratic, null and void.
It added that the alleged composition of caretaker committees for the councils by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq contravenes the provision of the constitution and a blatant disregard of Supreme Court ruling on the matter.
The PDP, therefore, asked the governor to reverse the appointments of the committees, if it is true, and immediately commence process to conduct local government elections in the state, insisting that caretaker committees are non existent in the eyes of the law.

