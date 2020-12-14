PDP decries growing insecurity in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has decried the spate of insecurity in the state, despite the presence of security operatives in the state, lamenting that, the problem has become a daily occurrence

Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, the state’s party Chairman, who stated this in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Katsina on Monday, said insecurity had become prevalent as kidnapping, killing and related atrocities were being recorded on almost daily basis.

Majigiri, said the recent abduction of over 300 students from Government Science Secondary School GSSS Kankara, by suspected bandits, attest to the rising problem of insecurity in the state.

He called on both the federal and state governments to become proactive and not reactive in addressing the security situation.

“The rising case of insecurity in Katsina State is of serious concern to all of us. The spate of killings, banditry and kidnappings are daily on the increase. This should be a source of concern to all as it cuts across all borders,” he said

According to him, it should be recalled that, the in-laws of both the President and Governor of the state were kidnapped at one time. A Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairman was once kidnapped. A high profile Islamic scholar has also been previously kidnapped.

