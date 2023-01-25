PDP Delta rally signals collapse of APC in S’South – Atiku campaign group

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said the turnout of party supporters at the campaign rally in Asaba, Delta State, signalled the collapse of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South South. Spokesperson for Atiku-Okowa campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said the state Secretary of the APC, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie and other APC members, left the party and joined the PDP. “The rally did not only reaffirm the fact that Delta State remains the impregnable stronghold of the PDP, but also signals the total collapse of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the geo-political zone. “This daily mass exit from the APC into the PDP, which is also being recorded in other parts of the country, shows that Nigerians, especially APC members, have come to the reality of the vacuity, inadequacies and incompetency of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the futility of his self-cantered presidential ambition.”
