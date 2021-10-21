PDP demands arrest, trial of perpetrators

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and trial of the security officials involved in the attack on EndSARS protesters commemorating the one-year remembrance of the victims of police brutality. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “End- SARS has become the emblem of the resistance by Nigerians against the insensitive, incompetent corrupt, divisive and decadent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that has brought so much anguish and pain to our dear nation.”

The party condemned the continued brutalisation of Nigerians by the APC- controlled security forces at yesterday’s EndSARS remembrance procession in the various parts of the country. The opposition party said: “It is shocking that, despite the promises to stop brutality and restore good governance, Nigerians who came out to march in remembrance of the victims of last year’s brutality were made to face the same trauma, if not worse brutality at the hands of security officials.

“Our party weeps at the cruelty inflicted on the Lagos Uber driver and many other youths by the APC-controlled security officials as well as non-state actors, hired to repress Nigerians who were out exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights.”

