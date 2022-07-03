PDP demands Buratai’s recall, investigation over N1.8bn recovered property

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the recall and investigation of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), over the alleged recovery of N1.8 billion property in Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Buratai, now Nigerian ambassador to Benin Republic, was named in connection with the recovered property.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the ambassador’s immediate recall to clear his name over the allegation.

The party noted that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno had earlier alleged that Buratai, as COAS, had withdrawn the sum of $1 billion from the national coffers, for the purchase of arms to fight terrorism, which could not be traced.

“That assertion by the NSA heightened suspicion on allegations of barefaced looting of money meant to equip our security forces.

“Such corruption under the APC administration has led to the upsurge in unhindered terrorism attacks, mass killing of citizens and loss of many of our gallant fighters in the front in the last seven years.

“It is therefore of serious interest to Nigerians when reports that the ICPC discovered the sum of N1.8 billion in various currencies, expensive cars and jewelleries secreted in a property in Abuja allegedly linked to the former COAS broke out,” the PDP added.

It observed that there were already apprehensions that the discovered money was part of the security fund that was diverted.

