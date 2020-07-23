PDP demands explanation on Ndume’s underfunded military comment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has noted that the comments by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on a national television on Tuesday night, was weighty enough and deserved explanation by the presidency. Ndume had during the interview, accused the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of underfunding the military, and blamed it on the persistent insecurity challenges in the country. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the revelation as worrisome, adding that it places a huge burden at the doorstep of President Buhari to offer explanation.

The party accused the president of failure to secure the country, which it stated, resulted in the escalation of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other acts of violence in various parts of the country. PDP regretted that President Buhari has failed to lead from the front as he promised Nigerians, and as well, failed to heed the demands of the people to change his service chiefs and inject new blood into the nation’s security architecture.

The party also accused the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari of politicising insecurity in his state, and advised him to stop accusing opposition elements of being behind the banditry in the state. PDP expressed concerns that the governor is blaming imaginary political rivals, “when it is public knowledge that he knows the bandits and has been having dealings with them.”

It added that Marasi’s comments have escalated public apprehension. “Nigerians can recall that Governor Masari reportedly have some connections with the bandits and even held a much publicised ceasefire agreement meeting with them in September 2019, where the bandits reportedly stated that their grievance was alleged maltreatment by authorities in Katsina State. “Nigerians can also recall that Governor Masari, in June 2020, announced that his peace agreement with the bandits has collapsed because, according to him, the bandits breached the agreement which his administration had with them.”

