PDP dismisses Fayemi’s presidential declaration

Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Kayode Fayemi’s presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday as “a declaration of failure”. The opposition party accused the governor of wasting Ekiti money on his presidential ambition while leaving pensioners’ entitlements, salaries and deductions unpaid. In a statement on Wednesday by the Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, the PDP said: “It is unfortunate that 95 per cent of those who attended the declaration were transported from Ekiti to Abuja in the bill of the state government.

“A presidential declaration that 95 per cent attendance from Ekiti should have been held in Ado Ekiti. From the information available to us, over N300 million Ekiti State money was spent on that declaration while more than N1 billion was spent on the governor’s consultation across the country.” Adeyanju challenged Fayemi “to tell Nigerians how well he has governed the state to qualify him as the President of Nigeria”.

He said: “Ekiti State residents can no longer sleep with their eyes closed, most of the roads have been taken over by bandits who are kidnapping people at will and collecting cigarettes, noodles, can beer, sachet water and so on as ransoms. “If Ekiti is not secured under Fayemi as the governor, how can Nigeria be secured under him as the President? Can the country afford to replace a tyrannical emperor like Buhari with Fayemi, his alter ego?

 

