PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants

The presidential screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified two out of the 17 aspirants screened for the May 28 primary. Chairman of the committee Senator David Mark who announced this at the end of the exercise, however refused to disclose the disqualified aspirants.

The 9-member committee had screened former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim, and Bauchi State governor Senator Bala Mohammed, his Rivers and Akwa Ibom State counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel. Others were former Anambra State governor Peter Obi his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, a United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; media mogul, Dele Momodu, an investment banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; a pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa, former Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe, Charles Ugwu, Chikwendu Kalu, and the only female aspirant in the race, Tareila Diana Oliver.

Mark said the exercise was successful, adding that those disqualified did not meet the party’s requirements. “We are quite satisfied with the standard of the aspirants by and large, and we think that any one of them who gets the ticket would win the election in 2023,” he said. The former President of the Senate said the committee would submit its report to the party leadership, but said “those who were not cleared have a right to appeal.

I’m sure they will go on appeal because there is an appeal panel. “We feel that they all very well qualified, those we have cleared. And that like I just said anyone of them who is picked will win the 2023 presidential election.” Meanwhile, Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike has called on the PDP delegates to nominate a candidate who has the ability to transform Nigeria within a record time.

Wike who spoke after appearing before the party’s screening committee, also called for credible convention He told the PDP that the party “must be seen to behave differently from the APC, that has crumbled Nigeria and brought untold hardship on the citizenry. “We cannot afford another mistake in 2023, reason why Nigerians must be eternally vigilant to ensure that APC does not rig itself back to power.

