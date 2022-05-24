PDP: Disquiet over Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency Primary

Our Correspondent

There are indications that the outcome of the just-concluded primary election held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Aga/Agatu Federal Constituency in Benue State, may not have gone down well with some stakeholders, who allege that the exercise left much to be desired.

The aftermath of the primary that held over the weekend, was the declaration of Comrade Ojotu Ojema as winner, against a social crusader and philanthropist, Amb. Melvin Ejeh.

In the keenly-contested PDP primary, which held at Ugbokpo,Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, Ojema scored 27 votes, while his closest rival, Ejeh, polled 25 votes.

However, some aggrieved stakeholders have since rejected the outcome, even as they called for a fresh exercise.

They hinged the demand on allegations of intimidation, harassment, and inducement.

One of the stakeholders, who preferred anonymity, said: “It is clear that the best option is to cancel the Apa/Agatu House of Representatives primary election since it was (allegedly) marred with irregularities, assault, intimidation and financial inducement”.

But, reacting to the allegations, a senior official of the PDP in the federal Constituency, who chose to also speak in confidence, said: “Please, disregard claims of intimidation, harassment, or inducement of any sort, as the primary was free and fair”.

