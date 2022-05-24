News

PDP: Disquiet over Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency Primary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

There are indications that the outcome of the just-concluded primary election held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Aga/Agatu Federal Constituency in Benue State, may not have gone down well with some stakeholders, who allege that the exercise left much to be desired.

The aftermath of the primary that held over the weekend, was the declaration of Comrade Ojotu Ojema as winner, against a social crusader and philanthropist, Amb. Melvin Ejeh.

In the keenly-contested PDP primary, which held at Ugbokpo,Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, Ojema scored 27 votes, while his closest rival, Ejeh, polled 25 votes.

However, some aggrieved stakeholders have since rejected the outcome, even as they called for a fresh exercise.

They hinged the demand on allegations of intimidation, harassment, and inducement.

One of the stakeholders, who preferred anonymity, said: “It is clear that the best option is to cancel the Apa/Agatu House of Representatives primary election since it was (allegedly)  marred with irregularities, assault, intimidation and financial inducement”.

But, reacting to the allegations, a senior official of the PDP in the federal Constituency, who chose to also speak in confidence, said: “Please, disregard claims of intimidation, harassment, or inducement of any sort, as the primary was free and fair”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Repeating 2015 mistake’ll come with greater consequences –Obi

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of 2015 and 2019 in the 2023 general election. He admonished the electorate not to vote for incompetent leaders in the forthcoming elections. Speaking during a consultation […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GMD, NARD raise the alarm over 3rd wave, Delta variant

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Blessing Uma

Against the background of the outbreak of COVID-19 third wave in the country, particularly the entrant of the Delta variant of the virus in this clime, the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have raised the alarm concerning the impending danger that could be associated with this stage […]
News Top Stories

Kibaki set remarkable record of opposition in Kenya – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of ex-Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki. Kibaki passed away on Friday aged 90. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “The late Kibaki had set a remarkable record of being the first opposition politician to end 40 years of one-party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica