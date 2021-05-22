News

PDP dissolves Cross River exco

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved its caretaker committee in Cross River State. The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the decision is in pursuant to the powers conferred on the National Working Committee (NWC) by the PDP Constitution. PDP said a new state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state has been constituted. It, however, said all other structures of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remain intact. The 10-member caretaker committee has Efiok Cobham as chairman and Eko Atu as secretary. It could be recalled that the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

