PDP: Dust over presidential primary yet to settle

The recent volte-face by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on the 2023 presidential bid of ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, may have dimmed the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the general election. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

All appears not to be well with the 2023 presidential bid of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar following a spate of post-primary crises in his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The decision of some leaders of the party not to throw their weight behind the former vice president’s candidature for the poll has created fresh headaches in the party’s fold. Atiku, who lost the 2019 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari, emerged as the opposition party’s flag bearer again for 2023 after a keenly contested primary last month.

He is currently out of the country on vacation. The former VP, who is a serial presidential aspirant, emerged as PDP candidate in May at the end of the presidential primary after polling 371 votes to defeat the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who scored 237 votes. Other aspirants with the number of votes polled include Bukola Saraki (70), Sam Ohuanbunwa (one), Anyim Pius Anyim (14), Udom Emmanuel (38), Bala Mohammed (20). Atiku had in 1993, contested the Social Democratic Party presidential primary, losing to Moshood Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

He was a presidential candidate of the Action Congress in the 2007 presidential election coming in third to Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP and Muhammadu Buhari, then of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He contested the presidential primary of the PDP during the 2011 presidential election losing to incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. In 2014, he joined the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2015 presidential election and contested the presidential primary and lost to Buhari. In 2017, he returned to the PDP and was the party’s presidential candidate during the 2019 presidential election, again losing to incumbent, President Buhari.

Expectedly, the outcome of the primary election generated bad blood within the party with some of the losers left agitated but the opposition party urged all stakeholders to work together after the primaries for the success of the PDP in 2023, however, the party started suffering post-primary crisis after Atiku chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate despite the recommendation of some party leaders that Wike should filled the vice presidential position. Speaking on his choice, he said: “In arriving at the decision, I held wide consultations with various stakeholders in our party including our governors, the national working committee, board of trustees, and other leaders to seek their inputs and their wisdom. “In these consultations, I made clear that my running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a president-in-waiting.

“In other words, the person must have the qualities to be President. The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC (All Progressives Congress) government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understands the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.” However, the decision has since created a crack amongst stakeholders in the party especially after Atiku said he picked the Delta governor because he had the qualities to be a president, adding that he (Okowa) “is a president-in-waiting.”

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose yesterday, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said he is backing southern presidency in 2023 despite his party, PDP, fielding a northerner in the person of Atiku. Fayose, an ally of Governor Wike is among those who contested the presidential ticket of the opposition party with Atiku but scored zero vote. Under his leadership, the PDP came a distant third in the recent Ekiti State governorship election. “The current President of Nigeria is a two-term Northern presidency, thus implying that it must be a southern presidency in 2023 or nothing. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.

“The PDP constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the party shall pursue its aims and objectives by adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness,” he wrote. Writing in Yoruba language, Fayose also tweeted that “awa South lo kan” which means “it is the turn of the South.” He also added in the tweet that Nigerians should “await details soon.” Also speaking yesterday, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, said he is “fasting and praying” for divine guidance before deciding to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections. Ortom, who said this during an interview on Arise TV, said it was surprising that Atiku could jettison the recommendation of 14 out of 17 members of the committees that recommended Wike as his running mate. He said though Okowa was not a bad choice, he believed Wike was the right man for the job owing to his character, capacity and intellect.

His words: “My friend Wike deserves the vacation after what he has gone through. Some of us believe he (Wike) has the capacity and charisma to lift this country from bottom to top compared to what has been happening. We have been taken from the top in 2015 to the bottom since this present administration came into power.

“Some of us believe that Wike has the capacity but Nigerians or let me say the PDP people did not give him the opportunity. Some of us rooted for him. I was amongst the 17-member committee that was set up by the candidate himself and the party and some of us said that for the vice presidency of the party, we needed Wike to be the vice president so that he can bridge the gap.” When asked if he supports Atiku, Ortom said: “I told you I am praying. I have gone into hibernation and I am fasting and praying. So, in the end, if God directs me to support Atiku, why should I not do it? After all, he is my party man.

“But I am waiting for him (Atiku) because there are more things he is expected to do. I expected him to reach out to Wike who came second and he denied him the popular view of PDP members. 14 out of 17 members say that Wike should be the VP but in his wisdom, he chose Governor Okowa. Governor Okowa is a nice man and my friend and I have no problem with him. But if we are in a democratic era, and 14 people out of 17 said that it should be Wike, but Atiku in his wisdom gave it to Okowa, I expect more explanation, I expect him to talk to Wike first, I expect him to even reach out to some of us so that together we can work as a party,” However, Atiku’s media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, allayed fears of crisis in the PDP, saying that the party’s presidential candidate is working behind the scene to resolve all post-primary issues. Speaking with New Telegraph, he said: “We are working behind the scene to assuage aggrieved feelings in the party.

In every contest people must be aggrieved and Atiku recognizes this. He also knows that in order to wrest power, it is imperative that the party must be united. He is working resolutely to patch the cracks. He will not rest until everyone is brought on board for the bigger task of ejecting APC that has brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

There are no enemies in PDP but those who have divided us and foisted energy crisis, tattered economy and ASUU strike.” Meanwhile, sources within the party said some blocs within the PDP under the leadership of Wike are tinkering with a Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket on the platform of Labour Party. According to the source, “the Rivers governor is on the verge of brokering an Obi- Kwankwaso ticket since the momentum appears to be in favour of the South. I’m not, however, certain if Wike and others will move or strategically collapsed their structure for the impending alliance,” he said.

