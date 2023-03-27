PDP: Dwindling fortunes of a former ruling party

FELIX NWANERI reports on how the fortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to diminish since its defeat in the 2015 presidential election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the party’s dominance of Nigeria’s political landscape for 16 years

Until the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 presidential election, the party, which prides itself as “Africa’s largest political party” had before then, won four consecutive presidential elections in the current dispensation – 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. It equally controlled more than two-third of elective positions at the federal, state and local governments levels within the period.

At the state level, the party won 21 out of the 36 governorship elections in the 1999 elections. After the 2003 elections, the number of PDP controlled states jumped to 28, but it lost Anambra to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) three years after to bring the figure down to 27.

The party retained the standing in the 2007 elections, but it later dropped to 23 as it lost Edo, Ekiti and Osun states to the then Action Congress (AC) as well as Ondo State to the Labour Party (LP) through the courts. The outcome of the 2011 elections saw the number states under the PDP fold remaining at 23, but internal wrangling cost it five of the states in 2013. The states are Rivers, Adamawa, Kwara, Sokoto and Kano. This reduced the party’s controlled states to 18. However, the party regained Ondo and Adamawa states from LP and APC through defection.

Ekiti State also joined the league of PDP controlled states in 2014, following the party’s defeat of the APC in the governorship poll to take the number to 21. In the National Assembly, comprising the Senate and House of Representatives, the story was not different as PDP’s domination within the period was clear. In the 4th National Assembly (1999), the party had 59 out of the 109 senators. The number jumped to 76 in 2003 (5th National Assembly); 87 in 2007 (6th National Assembly) and 71 in 2011 (7th National Assembly).

In the House of Representatives that has 360 members; it was 206 members in 1999, 223 in 2003, 263 in 2007 and 203 in 2011. However, the leadership of the PDP got carried away at a time and boasted that the party will rule Nigeria for 60 years before any other party can unseat it.

The boast was despite the fact that the party was opposition to itself all through the 16 years it was in power. Internal strife over tickets for the various elective offices, usually polarise the party each election year. For instance, in 2003, some governors elected on the party’s platform wanted to replace then President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was seeking a second term. Their choice was Atiku Abubakar, Obasanjo’s vice. The former shunned the offer, opting to run on a joint ticket with his principal, but the dust raised by the plot, contributed a lot in pitching Obasanjo against the governors behind it.

The story was the same in the states, as those who dared to contest the governorship primaries against incumbents were forced to quit the party for the opposition to actualise their dreams. However, shortly after the polls, majority of the defectors returned to base with some offered juicy appointments to calm frayed nerves. But political analysts argued then that the reconciliation was a makebelieve one, as the PDP is made up of politicians with divergent ideologies and that the relative peace would not stand the test of time. They were proved right when the bubble burst again in the build up to the 2007 general election. Several state chapters of the party had parallel executives that even went as far as conducting congresses and primaries. The climax of this was the opening of a parallel national secretariat in Abuja by the Chief Solomon Larled faction.

Lar (now late) was the first national chairman of the party. But, a threat to use force on members of the faction by the then Ahmadu Ali-led National Working Committee (NWC), forced some founding members of the party, who had earlier agreed to lead the new faction to developed cold feet and as result the “rebellion” was crushed. The 2007 drama played up again in 2010, ahead of the 2011 elections. This time, aggrieved members under the aegis of PDP Reform Group emerged and sought a return to the ideologies of the party’s founding fathers. Like in the past, the PDP leadership rose against the “rebels” under the leadership of a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

The then NWC, headed by Prince Ogbulafor, suspended members of the group. Prominent among those affected were Senators Nnamani and Adolphus Wabara (also a former Senate President); former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari as well as former Governors Peter Odili and Achike Udenwa of Rivers and Imo states, respectively. While the respective PDP leaderships were able to suppress the 2003, 2007 and 2010 revolts; that of 2013 proved the last straw that broke the camel’s back. To the shock of most political observers and analysts, the party lost five of its governors to the opposition at a go.

This monumental loss and consequent disenchantment over the PDP’s presidential ticket, explained why the then ruling party went into the 2015 elections a divided house and was handed a shocking efeat. The PDP not only lost the ultimate prize – the presidency, but most of its controlled states and its majority in the National Assembly. While it was the same path for the party in 2019 given the squabble over its presidential ticket, the main opposition party had what could be described as its worse internal wrangling after its presidential primary election that the emergence of Atiku for the just held 2023 elections.

The aftermath of the crisis was that five of the party’s governors otherwise known as G5 – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) – withdrew support for the party’s presidential candidate as the National Chairman, Iyorchia refused to yield to their demand to step down in order to pave the way for a southerner to assume the position. The consequence of the governors’ withdrawal from the presidential campaign of the PDP was that the party went into the 2023 elections a divided house, and there is no disputing the fact that their action contributed to PDP’s loss in the presidential poll.

1999 elections: Party won presidency and 21 states

In 1998, the PDP nominated a former military leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as its presidential candidate in the elections of February 1999, with Atiku Abubakar (then Governorelect of Adamawa State) as his running mate. The duo won the poll and were inaugurated on May 29, 1999. In the governorship elections, the party won in 21 out of the 36 states. They are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Katsina, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers and Taraba. The defunct All Peoples Party (APP) won in nine states – Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara, while Alliance for Democracy (AD) swept the six states of the South- West geo-political zone – Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo. In the legislative election held on April 12, 2003, the party won 59 out of 109 seats in the Senate and 223 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives.

2003 elections: Party won presidency and 28 states

The PDP consolidated its grip on power in the 2003 elections. While Obasanjo was re-elected as president, the party extended the number of states under its control to 28, but Anambra was lost to APGA in 2006 through the court, reducing the number to 27. The party retained Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Katsina, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers and Taraba states, which it won in 1999. It took four out of the five South Western states won by AD in 1999. They are Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states. Gombe, Kwara and Kogi states that were formerly under the APP also fell to the PDP. The party also extended its control in the legislature. Its seats in the Senate increased from 59 to 76, while that of the House of Representatives jumped from 206 to 223.

2007 elections: Presidency and 27 states

In 2007, the PDP nominated the then governor of Katsina State, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, as its presidential candidate. This followed the party’s zoning arrangement. Yar’Adua, a northerner, picked Goodluck Jonathan, a southerner and then governor of Bayelsa State as his running mate and he went ahead to win the presidential election. In the governorship election, the party won in 27 states. The states are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba. APP, which by then had transformed to All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), won in Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Yobe and Zamfara. A new entrant – Progressives Peoples Party (PPA) won in Abia and Imo states, while Action Congress (AC), won in Lagos State. The PDP later lost Edo, Ekiti and Osun to AC through the courts, while Ondo went the same way to Labour Party (LP) to reduce the party’s controlled states to 23. But, what the party lost through the courts, it gained through defection. Then governors of Imo and Abia states, who were elected on the platform of the PPA as well as their Zamfara counterpart (ANPP), jumped ship to the then ruling party, raising PDP’s states to 26. The PDP also maintained its control of the National Assembly. In the Senate, its seats jumped from 76 in 2003 to 87, while that of the House of Representatives jumped from to 223 to 263. While the presidency was to remain in the North for eight years (2007-2015) as enjoyed by the South, power shifted unexpectedly to the latter in May 2010, following Yar’Adua’s death.

2011 elections: Presidency and 23 states

J o n a t h a n ’ s announcement of his intention to contest the 2011 presidential election in September 2010 generated much controversy within the PDP. However, his victory over his closest challenger in the primary election, former Vice President Abubakar, showed that he had considerable support of party leaders despite that his candidacy was deviation from the party’s rotation policy. Jonathan went ahead to win the presidential election, which was deemed largely free and fair by international observers. In the 31 states, where governorship election held, the PDP won 23. They are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba. It later got Ondo from LP to extend its controlled states to 24. The ANPP won in three states – Borno, Yobe and Zamfara, while AC, which transformed to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) also won in three states – Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states. APGA and Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) won in Imo and Nasarawa states, respectively. Governorship elections did not hold in Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun because of the interregnum over interventions by the courts.

In the National Assembly election, the PDP’s seats in the Senate dropped to 71 from 87. That of the House of Representatives also dropped to 203 from 263.

2015 elections: Won nine states and lost presidency

By 2015, the PDP, which had been in power at the centre for 16 years found itself in a weak position during the build-up to the general election. This was as a result by infighting, which led to several members leaving the party. Prominent among those who left were five governors – Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa) and Chibuike Amaechi (Rivers). They were prior to their defection locked in a battle with the presidency and Alhaji Bamanga Tukur-led National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged high handedness. Other chieftains, who dumped the then ruling party were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, then President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and the splinter faction of the PDP (New PDP) led by Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje. Shortly after their exodus to the then newly registered All Progressives Congress (APC) – a merger of the ACN, CPC, ANPP and a faction of APGA, attention shifted to the PDP’s presidential ticket for the 2015 elections. A plot was muted to grant automatic tickets to Jonathan and serving governors of the party, seeking for second term. Though the plan further polarised the party, those behind it insisted that the Right of First Refusal will lead to an affirmation of Jonathan’s candidature at the PDP national convention in line with practices in other presidential system of governments like the United States. The then chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih (now late), who championed the campaign, argued that the option will put an end to the wrangling that usually characterise the party’s primary elections. He also suggested the extension of the gesture to performing members of the National Assembly, even though their tenure or number of terms they can enjoy is not circumscribed by the constitution. Expectedly, the proposal sailed through and Jonathan emerged through a consensus at the PDP’s national convention. He polled all the 2,812 “Yes” votes cast by delegates at the convention.

Thus, the stage was set for the battle for the 2015 presidency between him and a former Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari, following the latter’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC. Against expectations, the APC defeated the PDP in the presidential poll by 15.4 million to 12.8 million votes. The APC’s victory cut shot the PDP’s dream of remaining at the helm of affairs for 60 years by 46 years. It also marked the first time in Nigeria’s political history that an incumbent president will lose an election. Besides winning the presidency, the APC also won in 20 out of the 29 states, where governorship elections held. The states are Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Bauchi, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Jigawa, Zamfara, Borno, Adamawa, Katsina, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kano and Imo. The PDP won only in nine states – Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Enugu, Taraba, Gombe and Abia. Governorship elections did not hold in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Osun and Ekiti states. The PDP lost in its traditional strongholds – Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa and Katsina states. It also lost its control of the National Assembly to the APC. The PDP’s senatorial seats dropped from 71 in 2011 to 49 against APC’s 60, while that of House of Representatives also dropped from 203 to 140 against APC’s 212. At the end of the 2015 elections, states controlled by various parties stood as follows: APC – 22; PDP – 13 and APGA, one. The APC later raised its controlled states to 23 after it defeated PDP in the November 2015 governorship election in Kogi State. That of PDP dropped to 12 even with the party’s victory in the December 6, Bayelsa governorship poll.

2019 elections: Won 14 states and lost presidency

No doubt, many saw the PDP’s boast to return to power at the level of the presidency as a tall dream, but it was optimism among its members, who were buoyed then by the outcome of the party’s national convention. That dream did not come to fruition as its presidential candidate, Atiku, lost to President Buhari in the in the February 23 presidential election. Buhari, who was the candidate of the APC polled 15.1 million votes to defeat Atiku, who garnered 11.2 million votes. The President won in 19 states, while Atiku won in 17 states. The loss, notwithstanding, it was resurgence for the PDP as it added more states to its kitty. The opposition party won 14 states in the 2019 governorship elections as against nine in 2015. Remarkably, PDP took-over four APC controlled states – Adamawa, Imo, Oyo and Bauchi. The PDP’s candidates defeated two incumbent governors in Adamawa and Bauchi states. APC, on its part, won the gubernatorial polls in 15 states. The ruling party was only able to win two PDP controlled states – Gombe and Kwara. In the National Assembly elections, APC won 66 Senate seats, PDP (42) and Young Progressive Party (YPP) won one. For the House of Representatives, it was APC (192), PDP (116), African Democratic Congress (ADC – seven), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA – five), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP – four), Action Alliance (AA – two), while Action Democratic (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) had one seat each.

2023 elections: Won nine states and lost presidency

In the just held 2023 elections, the APC won the presidential election. Its candidate, Asiwaju Bola, He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, to defeat 17 others, including Atiku of PDP (6,984,520), Peter Obi of Labour Party (6,101,533) Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP – 1,496,687). In the governorship election that held in 28 states, APC won in 15 states, including seven reelections for Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Muni (Yobe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno).

On the other hand, the party secured wins for eight new candidates. They are Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) For the PDP, there were nine victories, including two returning governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi). Seven first-term governors were also elected on the platform of the opposition party, following the emergence of Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Peter Mbah (Enugu). While APC took over Sokoto and Benue from PDP, the latter took over Plateau and Zamfara from the former. The NNPP, in a stunning upset, snatched Kano from APC, while Labour Party unseated PDP in Abia.

The gubernatorial polls did not hold in eight states – Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo and Kogi – which are out of the election cycle. As it stands, APC has 19 states, PDP (12), APGA (one), NNPP (one) and Labour Party (one). The governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states were declared inconclusive. For the seats declared so far for the National Assembly elections, APC won 57 seats, while PDP won 29 seats.

The Labour Party (LP) won seven seats. NNPP and Social Democratic Party (SDP) won two seats each, while APGA and YPP got one seat each. The Senate has 109 seats. In the lower legislative chamber, APC won 162 seats, followed by the PDP with 102 seats. Labour Party won 34 seats, while NNPP won 18 seats. APGA got four seats; African Democratic Congress (ADC) and SDP won two seats each and YPP, one seat. While there is no doubt that PDP remains one of the country’s dominant political parties in the present political dispensation, it is left to be seen how its leadership gets over the post-election crisis rocking party at the moment and rebuild ahead of the offcycle governorship elections coming up in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo sates later in the year.

