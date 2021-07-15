PDP e-registration begins August 1

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will begin electronic registration of members nationwide on August 1. Chairman of the PDP e-registration national committee, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who stated this at the inauguration of 37 coordinators for 36 states of the country and Abuja, said the exercise would follow the vision of PDP’s founding fathers. He said: “This exercise is going to be different, it is going to follow what our founding fathers wanted this party to be, it is going to follow the constitution of our party.”

Obaseki told party members not to ask for what the party had done for them but what they can do for the party, “because without a strong party, we will not be able to achieve our goals. Let me state that in this exercise, we are going to be asking our members to support their party.” According to him, the eregistration will be done at ward level. He added: “Membership of a party is the basis on which the party exists and membership is obtained only or principally at the ward level.

