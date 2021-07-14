PDP e-registration begins August 1

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will begin electronic registration of members nationwide on August 1.

Chairman of the PDP e-registration National Committee, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who stated this at the inauguration of 37 coordinators for 36 states of the country and Abuja, said exercise would follow the vision of PDP founding fathers.

“This exercise is going to be different, it is going to follow what our founding fathers wanted this party to be, it is going to follow the constitution of our party,” he said.

Obaseki told PDP members not to ask what the party has done for them but what they can do for the party, “because without a strong party, we will not be able to achieve our goals.

“Let me state that in this exercise, we are going to be asking our members to support their party.”

According to him, the e-registration would be done at ward level, adding: “Membership of a party is the basis on which the party exists and membership is obtained only or principally at the ward level.

“So this exercise is going to be conducted at the various ward levels in your state.

“But clearly, there will be local government involvement to help you coordinate and there will also be the state involvement and also the zonal. However, the starting point and the end point will be the wards.

“So we shall be obtaining from you information about the ward, the various leadership, the structure, the availability of access so that those agents that will be going round, helping in the registration of members will be able to upload such into the central server in Abuja.”

The governor disclosed that the National Committee has been working for over the last five weeks.

