News

PDP ex-BoT member, Iwuanyanwu retires from active politics

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Three-time presidential aspirant, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday announced his retirement from partisan politics.The elder statesman, who clocked 79 years old yesterday, said it would enable him to focus on his role as Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council. Iwuanyanwu, who was formerly a Chieftain and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), said he resolved to exit partisan politics in order to pave way for the younger generation of leaders.

The former PDP BoT chairman, a Grand Chancellor of the State of Imo, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital, as part of activities marking his 79th birthday, also used the opportunity to address a number of national issues. A passionate advocate of restructuring, Iwuanyanwu reiterated that Nigeria was at a crossroad, but insisted that restructuring of the country would douse the tension, increase productivity and enhance national cohesion and integration of regions.

He added: “We need to have strong federating units and a weak centre so that everybody will leave Abuja and go back to their regions and develop their states; people will now pursue opportunities in their respective states and not in Abuja. The local governments will now be made to functional very well to bring opportunities and development closer to the people.” The septuagenarian, who decried the current rot in the nation’s education sector and the curriculum, however, called for the establishment of a functional educational system that could match courses read in the tertiary institutions with the existing curriculum needs of the society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu APC vows to stop congresses from private residences

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday warned that it would resist any attempt by its leaders and other stakeholders to compile delegate lists in private residences. The party members, who met to discuss modalities ahead of the forthcoming elective congresses of the APC, said such act may land the party […]
News Top Stories

UCH IBADAN NOW KILLING FIELD –PATIENTS

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

•Relatives lament deplorable emergency services •We are doing our best; govt, stakeholders should increase funding –Hospital The beauty and excellence that the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan was known for is fast fading off and the institution has become something of a shadow of its former self. Or how else could one describe the deplorable […]
News Top Stories

Miyetti Allah: We’ll quit forest reserves, stop night grazing

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

After days of faceoff between the Ondo State Government and Fulani herdsmen under the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) over the ultimatum by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that herders should register or vacate forest reserves in the state, the herders yesterday agreed to comply with the demands.   The herdsmen from across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica