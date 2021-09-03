PDP ex-BoT member, Iwuanyanwu retires from active politics

Three-time presidential aspirant, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday announced his retirement from partisan politics.The elder statesman, who clocked 79 years old yesterday, said it would enable him to focus on his role as Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council. Iwuanyanwu, who was formerly a Chieftain and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), said he resolved to exit partisan politics in order to pave way for the younger generation of leaders.

The former PDP BoT chairman, a Grand Chancellor of the State of Imo, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital, as part of activities marking his 79th birthday, also used the opportunity to address a number of national issues. A passionate advocate of restructuring, Iwuanyanwu reiterated that Nigeria was at a crossroad, but insisted that restructuring of the country would douse the tension, increase productivity and enhance national cohesion and integration of regions.

He added: “We need to have strong federating units and a weak centre so that everybody will leave Abuja and go back to their regions and develop their states; people will now pursue opportunities in their respective states and not in Abuja. The local governments will now be made to functional very well to bring opportunities and development closer to the people.” The septuagenarian, who decried the current rot in the nation’s education sector and the curriculum, however, called for the establishment of a functional educational system that could match courses read in the tertiary institutions with the existing curriculum needs of the society.

