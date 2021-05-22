PDP expels Kassim Afegbua over anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expelled one of its members in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, over alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP announced his expulsion in a letter signed by the party’s Chairman in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, and addressed to the party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

It was titled: ‘Re: Resolution Of The Expulsion Of Kassim Afegbua As A Member Of PDP’.

The statement read: “Mr. Kassim Afegbua as a member engaged in series of anti-party activities in his ward before and during Edo State Gubernatorial Election of September 19, 2020.

“I hereby forward herewith to you the expulsion of Mr. Kassim Afegbua as unanimously affirmed by the state disciplinary committee of our party in Edo State.”

But reacting in a statement titled: ‘On My Purported Expulsion’, Afegbua described the party’s decision as “ridiculous, laughable and draconian,” saying he would engage his lawyers.