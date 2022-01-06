PDP exposes proxy companies owned by Akeredolu, family

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that no fewer than eight proxy companies were allegedly being used by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his family to siphon funds from the state. While insisting that there is enough evidence within its disposal over alleged corruption by the governor and his family, PDP said a plan is in the offing towards petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the situation. The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretei, who disclosed this in a statement, listed the eight proxy companies, adding that the companies were registered by Akeredolu’s wife, Betty and his son, Babajide. Peretei had alleged Akeredolu of using his wife and children to loot the state through the registration of various companies, with the state government through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, daring PDP to publish the companies linked to the governor’s family and as well approach the EFCC if PDP was sure of its claims. According to Peretei, findings showed that the companies were either owned by the governor’s wife or his son with most of the transactions through the account of the companies emanating from them.

