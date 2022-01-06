PDP exposes proxy companies owned by Akeredolu, family

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that no fewer than eight proxy companies were allegedly being used by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his family to siphon funds from the state. While insisting that there is enough evidence within its disposal over alleged corruption by the governor and his family, PDP said a plan is in the offing towards petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the situation. The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretei, who disclosed this in a statement, listed the eight proxy companies, adding that the companies were registered by Akeredolu’s wife, Betty and his son, Babajide. Peretei had alleged Akeredolu of using his wife and children to loot the state through the registration of various companies, with the state government through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, daring PDP to publish the companies linked to the governor’s family and as well approach the EFCC if PDP was sure of its claims. According to Peretei, findings showed that the companies were either owned by the governor’s wife or his son with most of the transactions through the account of the companies emanating from them.
Related Articles
Court orders extension as JAMB makes NIN mandatory for candidates
…2021 UTME/DE registration begins April 8 Bid by prospective candidates to gain admission into the various tertiary institutions across the country may hang in the balance as the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), yesterday, said all candidates must possess and present their National Identification Number (NIN), before they can register for the Unified Tertiary […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UAE adds eight more African nations to flight ban
One week after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) barred Nigerian travellers from the country over rising cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Arab nation has gone further to add eight more African countries to its travel ban list. Consequently, Emirates Airlines, the UAE-based carrier, will no longer accept travellers originating […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Five-year-old killed in Boko Haram attack on UN chopper
Resident/Humanitarian cCoordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Edward Kallon has condemned a recent attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Damasak, Borno State. According to Kallon, the attack which occurred on Thursday, led to the death of two people, including a five-year-old, while several others sustained injuries. He added that a UN humanitarian chopper […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)